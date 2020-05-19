HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
    Ticket to Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) for 3 Ahmedabad students

    Amidst these times of lockdown, where there are fear and despair around the corner, there is some good news from the academic corner. Indian Institute of Management,  Ahmedabad (IIMA) which is considered as one of the prestigious business schools in the country has issued call letter to 3 students two female students and one male, from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

    This news comes as a motivation to many others aspiring to get into esteemed schools and give a head start to their career.

    These admission letters have been issued for PGP (postgraduate program) and FABM (Food and Agri-Business Management). The (PGP-FABM) is a specialized course of IIMA. In order to take up this course, one needs to have a determination towards food or agriculture or both food and agriculture.

    How did the admissions happen?

    Now, the question cropping the mind must be how did the admission process happen amongst this lockdown situation?

    The IIMA officials responded that the admission process had actually begun before the lockdown came into effect. The second round has already taken place, and this gave them the opportunity to evaluate the applications received and also issue the call letters to the candidates who made it to the IIMA family.

    Let us meet the star trio

    So, the three candidates who made it to the institute are: –

    1. Nidhi Gupta, she is a 21-year-old student of Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT) in her final year of Information and Communication Technology Course. In an interview with Ahmedabad Mirror dated May 9, 2020, she said that It is a dream come true. I still cannot believe I cracked IIMA. I remember receiving an award from late APG Abdul Kalam for innovation at IIMA IN 2013. I have always desired to hone my business acumen as well as managerial skills. One can only make decisions on a bigger scale after becoming a major member of a company. I am also awaiting the results from IIM-Kolkata and IIM-Bangalore. I have a keen desire to explore a role in product management with a top-level tech company. Coming from a non-MBA background, Nidhi’s father works at a Space application centre and mother is a homemaker.
    2. The next one to get through is Manav Mehta, 24 from the MBBS background. He currently is a part of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation serving as a medical professional in Urban Health Center, Gomtipur. He was thrilled to receive a call letter from such prestigious institute during the interview he mentioned while undertaking my studies during MBBS in Ahmedabad; I regularly used to pass in front of IIM Ahmedabad, with a dream of getting the admission one day. I know that famous political leaders as well as economists visit the institution for lectures. This is the oldest IIM and has a rich alumni base. I realized how important the role of management is in healthcare. I can introduce changes on a bigger scale and work for the benefit of the society. Again being from a non-MBA background, his father owns a stationery shop while the mother serves as a lab technician. Although the new itself is so inspiring, what is more, inspiring is the path Manav paved to reach his destination. While he was preparing for his CAT exams and also doing his internship, the news of his father’s cancer broke in, which made his focus to shake. Nevertheless, he did not give up and achieved what he wanted after opting for a yearlong break.
    3. The third candidate, Abhignya Chalamcharla again a 21-year-old student of Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT) in the Information and Communication Technology Course. In the interview, she said that she was not expecting to receive the call letter and was quite apprehensive. Thankfully, I was able to perform well. I was literally dancing at my home when I received the call letter from the institute. I am still not sure that if I will be joining IIM Ahmedabad because my interview for Business Analytics course will also be taking place soon at IIM-Bangalore. I have a keen desire to be a professor of management. Again, there is an inspiring story behind Abhignya’s success. She added that her father passed away in October and the CAT exams were held in November. It was a tough time. I took the exams remembering my father. She also belongs to a non-MBA background with her mother being a homemaker and his father was working with ONGC Limited.

    These stories are so inspiring, setting an example that there is no excuse to success and also the road to success is full of hurdles, you have to master the art of overcoming them.

    Prof. Vishal Gupta who is the Chairperson of admissions at the institute, said IIM Ahmedabad boasts of a rigorous, fair, and a multi-stage admission process. This year as well, we made sure that we have conducted the admission process in a fair and transparent manner.

    We have sent admission offers to 430 candidates for our Post Graduate Program (PGP MBA) in management and 47 candidates for our Food and Agri-Business Management (PGP MBA-FAMB). IIM has over the years been trying to promote diversity in its PGP MBA Courses.

    We are happy that this year also we have a healthy mix of engineering and non-engineering students (in 79%:21% ratio), and males and females (in77%:23% ratio).

    We look forward to welcoming young, bright and deserving candidates to our PGP and PGP-FABM Programs.

    IIMA has always been known as the “quality factory” with n number of young and bright minds doing wonders from the institute.

    Amongst the many others, some famous personalities from IIMA include Harsha Bhogle, Cricket Commentator, Raghuram Rajan, RBI Governor for a period of 3 years, Chetan Bhagat, Author, Deep Kalra, the founder of MakeMyTrip.Com and many others.

    It is not obviously a cakewalk to get through the IIMA selection process; however, these inspiring stories are a live example of nothing is impossible. Also, this is a clear message that where there is a will, there is a way.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IIM Ahmedabad PGPX Admissions

    Source – Ahmedabad Mirror

