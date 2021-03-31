100% Placements for IRMA PGDM(RM) class of 2021 

Placements for the class of 2021 for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management), the PGDM(RM) just concluded at the Institute of Rural Management Anand, aka IRMA. The entire operation for placements took place virtually, owing to the pandemic situation.

The placement exercise for the batch of 215 graduates commenced on February 2, 2021. Despite the economic downturn, IRMA’s PGDM (RM) class of 2021 has achieved 100% placements. More than a hundred firms had proffered over three hundred job offers.

A few highlights of IRMA’s PGDM (RM) placements this year:

105 companies had engaged in the program

The batch received 330 job offers

The highest annual salary – Rs. 19,00,000

The lowest annual salary – Rs. 5,04,000

The median pay package – Rs. 10,23,000

The mean pay package – Rs. 10,23,000

The average corporate sector offer – Rs. 11,17,000

The average corporate sector offer – Rs. 8,43,000

The top quarter average – Rs. 14,55,000

The top half average – Rs. 13,05,000

The second half average – Rs. 8,47,000

The exercise saw disparate sectors taking part.

Dairy cooperatives

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Companies

Non-governmental organizations

Public sector organizations

Sales, Marketing

Finance

Supply chain

Twenty-seven students of the batch had procured PPOs (pre-placement offers) on the merits of their performance in internships and live projects. One of the students has obtained a global offer – Mahyco International for their Asia-Pacific region.

Twenty-eight students embraced job offers from non-government, government, and Corporate Social Responsibility foundations.

Many startups had joined the placement drive. Different organizations from various sectors had participated in the exercise.

Some prominent recruiters include:

Vedanta CSR

NTPC CSR

Brooke India

FDRVC

BAIF

Development Research Foundation

BRLPS – JEEVIKA

Panchayati Raj

Govt. of Telangana

Access Livelihoods Consulting (ALC)

The following is the sector-wise breakup of the recruitment drive;

Sector Participating Organization Agribusiness ITC Agribusiness Division, Dabur India, Godrej Agrovet, Coromandel International, Adani Wilmar, and Cargill Retail Reliance Retail and More Retail Consulting Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, CMS, and Technopak Advisors AgTech Reliance Jio, Grow Indigo, DeHaat, and Intello Labs BFSI ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Fullerton, Vivriti Capital, Northern Arc Capital, Navadhan Capital, Caspian Impact Investments, SBI General Insurance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, Arth Rural, Utkarsh SFB, and ESAF SFB

Prof. Aashish Argade had chaired the placement drive for the current process.

IRMA PGDM(RM) graduates have done well for themselves, incurring generous offers when an economic drain looms not only in the country but across the globe. Kudos to the batch on 100% job placements.

