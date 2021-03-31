100% Placements for IRMA PGDM(RM) class of 2021
Placements for the class of 2021 for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management), the PGDM(RM) just concluded at the Institute of Rural Management Anand, aka IRMA. The entire operation for placements took place virtually, owing to the pandemic situation.
The placement exercise for the batch of 215 graduates commenced on February 2, 2021. Despite the economic downturn, IRMA’s PGDM (RM) class of 2021 has achieved 100% placements. More than a hundred firms had proffered over three hundred job offers.
A few highlights of IRMA’s PGDM (RM) placements this year:
- 105 companies had engaged in the program
- The batch received 330 job offers
- The highest annual salary – Rs. 19,00,000
- The lowest annual salary – Rs. 5,04,000
- The median pay package – Rs. 10,23,000
- The mean pay package – Rs. 10,23,000
- The average corporate sector offer – Rs. 11,17,000
- The average corporate sector offer – Rs. 8,43,000
- The top quarter average – Rs. 14,55,000
- The top half average – Rs. 13,05,000
- The second half average – Rs. 8,47,000
The exercise saw disparate sectors taking part.
- Dairy cooperatives
- Banks
- Non-Banking Financial Companies
- Non-governmental organizations
- Public sector organizations
- Sales, Marketing
- Finance
- Supply chain
Twenty-seven students of the batch had procured PPOs (pre-placement offers) on the merits of their performance in internships and live projects. One of the students has obtained a global offer – Mahyco International for their Asia-Pacific region.
Twenty-eight students embraced job offers from non-government, government, and Corporate Social Responsibility foundations.
Many startups had joined the placement drive. Different organizations from various sectors had participated in the exercise.
Some prominent recruiters include:
- Vedanta CSR
- NTPC CSR
- Brooke India
- FDRVC
- BAIF
- Development Research Foundation
- BRLPS – JEEVIKA
- Panchayati Raj
- Govt. of Telangana
- Access Livelihoods Consulting (ALC)
The following is the sector-wise breakup of the recruitment drive;
|
Sector
|
Participating Organization
|
Agribusiness
|
ITC Agribusiness Division, Dabur India, Godrej Agrovet, Coromandel International, Adani Wilmar, and Cargill
|
Retail
|
Reliance Retail and More Retail
|
Consulting
|
Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, CMS, and Technopak Advisors
|
AgTech
|
Reliance Jio, Grow Indigo, DeHaat, and Intello Labs
|
BFSI
|
ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Fullerton, Vivriti Capital, Northern Arc Capital, Navadhan Capital, Caspian Impact Investments, SBI General Insurance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, Arth Rural, Utkarsh SFB, and ESAF SFB
Prof. Aashish Argade had chaired the placement drive for the current process.
IRMA PGDM(RM) graduates have done well for themselves, incurring generous offers when an economic drain looms not only in the country but across the globe. Kudos to the batch on 100% job placements.
Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam Discussion
Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IRMA – Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM) Admissions 2020-22