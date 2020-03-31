Advantages of Pursuing MBA from LPU

Lovely Professional University (LPU) is one of the universities that not only ranks within the top 100 management institutes in India but also boasts of accreditation from the ACBSP United States. While the university offers education in different domains, its MBA program stands out due to several factors.

The motto of the university is to provide top-notch education to the student with the help of quality faculty members. So, why would someone pursue an MBA from LPU? Let’s have a look as to why pursuing an MBA from the university could be a good idea.

Advantages

LPU, just like most other universities, require a candidate to have a valid CAT score and 50% of the aggregate score in their graduation. The candidates who meet the mentioned criteria are asked to seat for the LPU NEST exam, following which the qualified candidates are required to go through a final interview round to get selected for the MBA program. So, why should a candidate with a good score opt for an MBA course at the university? Let’s break down the pros through the below points.

Cost-effectiveness: LPU offers a cost-effective management course, unlike most other premier institutes. The course fee is less but the return is high. Students get quality faculty, top-notch infrastructure, a great campus, a rigorous and yet enjoyable curriculum, and many more.

Faculty and education: LPU takes pride in providing faculty members who have completed graduations from prestigious institutes and have worked with renowned organizations. The MBA program offered by the university comprises domains such as business, finance management, human resource, marketing, retail, communication skills, IT, etc. And each subject is taught by expert faculty members of the institution.

Infrastructure: Infrastructure plays a great role in building up a quality atmosphere. Besides the education program, a university must provide students with a good library, gym, swimming pools, Wi-Fi, etc. LPU not only takes great care of providing such facilities to students, but they also take it to the next level by providing a mall, hotel, and hospital on the campus. LPU's campus is one of the largest in the country spread over 900+ acres surrounded by green lush and vegetation cover.

Atmosphere: The standard of students within the campus is high. Candidates from different parts of the country come to pursue their respective courses, and this leads to cultural diversity. Besides, modern youth on the campus doesn't fail to maintain gender equality amongst themselves.

Placements: Now, the most important reason why one should consider LPU for an MBA program is the fact that they attract a huge number of companies each year. The placement records are high for the university, and the average package stands at around 7-8 lakhs per annum. However, for some talented candidates, the packages can go beyond 25 lakhs.

LPU makes it sure that the candidates get a high return without investing much in their MBA program. ALSO, LPU offers scholarships to deserving students, making it one of the best universities in the country to pursue an MBA from.

