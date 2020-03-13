MBA from SDMIMD Mysore: The pros of pursuing an MBA from a serene city

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development or SDMIMD Mysore is one of the prominent Business schools of both Karnataka and South India. Since its establishment in 1990, SDMIMD has been offering quality management courses.

The B-school aims to offer futuristic management education with a fine blend of Indian values while promoting social responsibility.

The institute presents an MBA aspirant with the option of several management courses such as the Post Graduate Diploma in Management, Global Programme in Management and the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Management, etc. These programmes aim to develop the next-gen leaders of the business world.

The SDMIMD Edge

The institute invariably ranks amongst the top private B-schools of the country.

After receiving the AICTE approval and NBA accreditation, SDMIMD’s front runner PGDM programme SDMIMD became the first B-school in India two get dual international accreditation. The international recognition by the ACBSP(Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs), USA and the EFMD (European Foundation for Management Development) makes the institute a global management institute.

International Exposure- The institute’s collaboration with 15 international B-schools allows the students to learn not only about the business practices but also explore different cultures of various countries.

Dual specialization- PGDM students will have the convenience to pursue a specialization in any two of the following five domains- Marketing, Systems, Finance, Operations, or Human Resource Management.

Flexibility- PGDM students can also decide to not opt for any specialization and complete the minimum requirement of credits in an alternative way.

The B-school focuses on both professional and personal development of the students.

Location- Students get to pursue a postgraduate degree away from the rush of cities like Mumbai or Bangalore. The fascinating city of Mysore is the cultural capital of Karnataka with ample opportunities in the corporate and management world.

Interested in joining SDMIMD? Also, find out how good is Mysore as a city to live in for 2 years below.

Mysore or Mysuru is a city and district of the South Indian state Karnataka that is also popularly known as one of the richest cities of the country in terms of heritage, history and culture. Whenever we think of Mysore, our minds immediately race back to Tipu Sultan.

The majestic Mysore Palace is something we all have read about in our school textbooks. But did you know that Mysore is also projected to become the next Information Technology (IT) and Innovation hub of both Karnataka and India? Plans are also in-progress to transform the city into a Sturt-up hub of the country.

Many management colleges of Mysore are also Thus, besides the grand history of this city/district of Karnataka, Mysore is also an example of fast development cities of the country.

Not everybody likes to live in a bustling city like Mumbai or Bangalore or Delhi. Such a group of people will always prefer to live and work or study in a quieter but enthralling city like Mysore.

Also known as the City of Palaces, there are several places of interest or attraction that one can visit if he or she feels to take a break and chill. So what does Mysore has to offer to its prospective residents, you might ask.

Why live in Mysore?

Life outside the management books matters a lot more than students and parents think. Mysore is one of the cleanest and most peaceful cities in India. It is a perfect place for students who prefer tranquillity over hustling-bustling.

Mysore ranks as the 5th best city in India for conducting business.

The city is also the second most clean city in the country.

A major tourist destination with tons of places of interest.

Mysore is transforming as a futuristic city of India.

Also known as the next innovation hub, there is an abundance of opportunities present for the management students.

The planned industrial growth of the city has led to the establishment of many industries and also projected as

alternative IT hub for Bangalore

Places of Interest in Mysore include Mysore Palace, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, Brindavan Gardens, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery And Auditorium, Krishna Raja Sagara Dam, Jaganmohan Art Gallery, Lalitha Mahal, Chamundi Hills, etc. The list of things to do in Mysore is endless.

Rich Heritage: Mysore is traditionally known for its weaving industry, Mysore silk sarees, sandalwood carving, bronze work, and the production of lime and salt.

Most importantly, the cost of living in Mysore is not very high, unlike the metro cities of India.

