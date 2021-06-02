IRMA begins third batch of its Executive Programme – PGDM(RM-X)

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) commenced classes in online mode for the third batch of its Executive Programme, the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management-Executive) – the PGDM(RM-X). The classes began after a week of induction and orientation. Amidst the on-going pandemic, IRMA adapted to the challenge of online induction and orientation process by gearing up with its IT infrastructure, enabling a seamless process through online platforms.

Commencement Speech

IRMA organised the Commencement Speech to welcome the new batch.

The speaker for the Commencement Speech was Shri Balasubramanian Iyer, alumnus of the 8th batch (1987-89) of IRMA’s flagship PGDM(RM) programme and Regional Director, Asia and Pacific at the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA-AP).

In his address, Shri Iyer spoke on the theme of “COVID-19 and Cooperatives.”

Calling cooperatives critical actors in transitioning to sustainable food systems, which could contribute to inclusive rural-urban linkages. He cited the examples of cooperatives across Japan, Malaysia, South Korea which have diversified their portfolios using professional management and are now using Blockchain Technology to their benefit. He said that professionals from the PGDM(RM-X) programme are uniquely equipped to handle managerial challenges across domains. They can replicate the best practices from around the globe in India while battling the challenges therein.

Induction and Orientation Week

The orientation included interaction of the new batch with Dr. Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA; Prof. Madhavi Mehta, Programme Chair, PGDM(RM-X); the first term course instructors, and respective Chairs for Placements, Project Work Module (Internship), Village Fieldwork Segment (VFS), Alumni Relations, IT, as well as the Mental Health and Wellness Advisor.

A special highlight of the induction programme was the participants’ interaction with the alumni of IRMA’s erstwhile One Year Programme (OYP), Shri Amit Vyas – MD, AMUL Dairy, Anand; and Shri R.K. Singh – Chief Executive, Paayas Milk Producer Company, Jaipur. In addition to this, the participants interacted with the alumni of the first and second batches of the PGDM(RM-X).

In his message to the new batch, Prof. Umakant Dash expressed his hope that the participants will keep the IRMA flag flying high. He opined that the expectations from the participants would be that they would bring their rich experience from working across domains to the classroom discussions and exercises. He said that although the classes have begun in the online mode, no stone will be left unturned in providing the participants with the best teaching-learning experience.

Batch Profile

The third batch of the PGDM(RM-X) has 33 participants.

The batch represents regional diversity with representation from states across India like Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. There is also an excellent mix of academic diversity in the batch with participants from Engineering, Commerce, Science, Business Administration, Veterinary, and Dairy Engineering backgrounds. The average work experience of the batch is 10 years.

