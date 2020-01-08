Rajasthan Police Department Recruitment 2020: Apply for 68 SI and Platoon Commander Posts, Steps How to Apply

The Rajasthan Police Department has released the latest notification regarding the recruitment process of 68 SI/ Platoon Commander Posts. So, the interested candidates are advised to visit the official website and fill up the application form through a prescribed format before the last date, i.e. 6th February 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date for filling up application form for the Rajasthan Police department recruitment process is 7th January 2020.

The last date for filling up application form is 6th February 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

For the Rajasthan Police Department recruitment process, there is a total number of 68 vacancies which are divided into the following:

Wrestling– 6 Posts

Boxing – 3 Posts

Weightlifting – 1 Post

Body Building– 1 Post

Wushu– 1 Post

Yoga – 2 Posts

Swimming– 1 Post

Archer– 2 Posts

Shooting (Sports) – 9 Posts

Horse Riding– 2 Posts

Athletes – 8 Posts

Hockey – 1 Post

Football – 1 Post

Volleyball – 7 Posts

Basketball – 8 Posts

Handball – 7 Posts

Kabaddi – 8 Posts

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates applying for the posts are expected to have a graduation degree from a recognized University/Institute.

AGE LIMIT

The candidates should have a minimum age of 23 years and a maximum age of 40 years.

For the candidates belonging to General category- minimum 01 Jan 2001, Maximum 2 Jan 1996 for Male, 02 Jan 1991 for Female.

For the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ MBC/ Sahariya square: Minimum 01 Jan 2001, 02 Jan 1991 for Male, 02 Jan 1986 for Female.

For the dependents and State employees of deal, policeman discharged: Minimum 01 Jan 2001, 02 Jan 1993 for Male, 02 Jan 1993 for Female.

For the Ghost soldier – 02 Jan 1981 for Male, 02 Jan 1981 for Female.

APPLICATION FEES

The application fee for General category is Rs 400/-

The application fee for SC/ST/ Ex-Serviceman is Rs. 350/–

The application fee for the Residents of Rajasthan State of general, economic backward class/ MBC class, whose annual family income is less than Rs. 2 lakhs to Rs. 5 lakhs is Rs. 350/-

HOW TO APPLY?

1. The interested candidates will have to visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in

2. They can then download and go through the PDF of the recruitment notification

3. The candidates can then fill up the application form through the prescribed format available on the website

FAQs:-

Question: When will the application process of the Rajasthan Police Department start?

Answer: The application process started on 7th January 2020.

Question: When is the last date for the Rajasthan Police Department recruitment process?

Answer: The last date of the recruitment process is 6th February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the Rajasthan Police Department recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 68 vacancies.

Question:What is the official URL for the Rajasthan Police Department recruitment?

Answer: The official URL is police.rajasthan.gov.in.

