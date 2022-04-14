Fast Forward Your Career With a PGDM Degree at MIBM

Business school is a life-changing experience that allows you to reinvent and achieve your highest personal and professional goals. Choosing the ideal Business School to be your friend and partner on this journey is one of the most essential, and maybe the hardest, decisions you will have to make.

It will have a long-term impact on your career and personal growth. As a result, before selecting a Business School, it is critical to evaluate your own goals and assess your Business School “match.” Mulshi Institute of Business Management (MIBM), located in one of the most corporate-friendly cities in the country, Pune, was founded in 2009 as part of the Mulshi Group of Institutes (MGI) on a plateau of the picturesque Sahayadri mountain range overlooking the majestic Mulshi Dam. MIBM is a premium b-school dedicated to world-class education and opportunity delivery. MIBM has an unblemished record of 100% placement since its inception.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme offered at MIBM is a two-year full-time residential degree with a dual specialization, recognized by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The total intake is 120 students.

Why choose MIBM?

Superlative pedagogical course design and world-class faculty: The faculty at MIBM are highly qualified and accomplished, with industry experience and backgrounds from IIMs, IITs, XLRI, SP Jain, TISS, NITTE, and more. The PGDM course in MIBM is designed to combine conceptual knowledge with practical application to equip the student with the edge to compete and succeed in the corporate arena. Theories and information are blended with the development of cognitive, social, emotional and leadership competencies, demonstrating a holistic pedagogical approach. The course includes a dissertation and a summer internship, indicative of the equal focus given to theoretical grasp and practise.

Specializations offered: The programme provides a plethora of exciting disciplines to choose from, depending on one’s inclination and expertise. Available specializations include – Marketing, Business Analytics, Supply Chain and Operations Management (SCOM), Human Resources, Finance, and Media & Communication.

Outstanding placements: The institute has a centralized placement cell with ISB&M Nande, Pune. As mentioned previously, the institute has consistently demonstrated an immaculate 100% placement record for 11 years since its establishment, with the average salary package showing a continual increase over the years. The last Batch, 2019-21, acquired the highest package of 16 Lacs & an average package of 7.2 Lacs. Students can grab job opportunities ranging in multiple domains such as Marketing, Hospitality, Energy, Retail, Consulting, Finance, Operations, IT & Analytics and General Management. The biggest names from the business world make regular visits to the institute in the recruiting season, such as Aditya Birla Capital, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Bausch & Lomb, CEAT, ConAgra Foods, Deloitte, Dun & Bradstreet, ICICI Bank, ITC InfoTech, PwC, Fossil, GEP Worldwide, Godrej & Boyce, Hotstar, Yes Securities and so on.

Student societies and clubs: Apart from the classroom learning experience, students need to engage with diverse people to gain interpersonal skills, values, and understandings. Towards that end, the institute provides opportunities for students to create and run student-led initiatives, societies and clubs. The student cells are – Placement Assistance Cell, Corporate Relations Cell, CSR Cell, Digital Marketing Cell, Alumni Cell, Digital Moments Cell, Sports Club, Lifestyle Development Cell, I talk and Debate Cell. In addition to these, there are student clubs like FORZA, HR Share, Financial Roulette, Runbhoomi, and so on.

Campus facilities: The MIBM campus promises students world-class academic and professional opportunities and offers a campus that is highly conducive to studying. The wi-fi enables campus houses state-of-the-art classrooms, well-equipped IT centres, well-stocked and resourceful computerized library, amphitheatre, auditorium, seminar halls, and conference rooms for unimpeded learning and enrichment. The hostel accommodation for students is also laden with amenities, so students don’t have to bother about things other than their academic and personality growth. Hospital and medical facilities are also available in case of ailments and health emergencies.

Get to know the admission process at MIBM

To make it to MIBM, the selection procedure follows AICTE guidelines. The eligibility criteria involve a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks for General Category while 45% for Reserved Category, for Indian citizens. Candidates appearing for final year Bachelor’s Degree examinations can also apply provided they complete all degree requirements by September 30, 2021. Candidates need to have the test scores of any entrance test like CAT, XAT, MAT, ATMA, CMAT or GMAT exams. The selection process at MIBM tests the candidates based on their ability to fit into and excel in the challenging environment at the institute. The candidates must also demonstrate their appetite to learn and reap the benefits of the rewarding academic and professional opportunities that the institute provides. The candidates must also have an inviting, welcoming and curious disposition to inculcate intercultural understandings and values to thrive in a diverse ecosystem.

The weightage is distributed as follows- 25% for Written tests, 25% for Academics, 40% for Group discussions and Personal Interviews and 10% for Work Experience.

The total fees for the PGDM programme at MIBM for two years is Rs. 9,10,000, with bank loan assistance available. Don’t dilly-dally and apply right now if you wish to gain a promising break towards creating a long-term, high-profile corporate career!

MIBM is accepting applications for the upcoming PGDM Batch 2022-24 – APPLY NOW

To know more about PGDM @ MIBM, Join: [Official] PGDM Admissions 2022-24 | Mulshi Institute of Business Management (MIBM), Pune

Read More