‘I called him a jerk and walked out’ – Job seekers spill their guts so you may avoid the same pitfalls

As thrilling as it is nerve-wracking, sitting for placements straight after finishing your MBA degree is no easy feat. When you sit for an interview, you feel great pressure to portray yourself in the best light possible. Many things may go wrong, but you don’t have to cause them by being aware of them and making preparations accordingly.

This article summarises the eight most common interview blunders these individuals, and others like them, made.

Never enter without doing your homework and research.

Sejal Nagpal, an MBA graduate, went for an interview with one of the best real estate companies. On being asked by the interviewer, ‘Hey Sejal, I am sure you know our company very well, Sejal replied, ‘Yes, I know you guys are one of the top real estate companies to which the interviewer asked have you observed the huge buildings around you in Mumbai, were you aware of us through them to which Sejal went perplexed having no clue and in no alignment with the interviewer anymore.

Research is probably the foremost thing you should do even before sitting for an interview. This is the only thing you have to perfect along with your skills since your knowledge about the company directly reflects your inquisitiveness and interest in the company and shows a great deal of seriousness.

So the key is to enter an interview only after doing your homework and research and be equipped with the company and its profile as much as possible.

Let them see right through you!

Jhanvi Modi, who sat for an HR Interview post her MBA degree, was asked if she has ever had the experience of leading a team. Assuming that it was a general question which can’t go wrong even if she lies here, she candidly said, ‘Oh yes, I have led a team of 5 people in a fest and ensured the individual and group goals were timely achieved. The Interviewer went deep into this experience and was too keen to know about the details of her mentioned experience and started asking her questions about the particularities. It was clear that this was a pseudo experience she made up in no time.

This is one of the things you must avoid at all costs while giving an interview. There’s no acceptance of lies in a Manager’s interview. You have to be honest and transparent and put yourself out there exactly the way you are, no matter what.

Cut down on the Negatives!

When asked about his college experiences, internship and review, Abhishek said in his interview that he had a tough time adjusting. He went on and on about how things were uncomfortable for him, talking about everything he found inappropriate in his college curriculum and how it limited him. This is a BIG NO for an interview. When you’re asked for a review, you have to come off as someone more accommodating, flexible, dynamic and adjusting, not someone who cribs and is anti any change. Being flexible is a top most quality that’s looked for in a manager. And talking in these negative tones isn’t going to make you look ‘truthful and bold’ but just a meek crybaby who won’t be supportive of change for good. So cutting down on the negatives is imperative for your interview!

Unwanted display of Cockiness:

On being asked Rushabh why he should be selected for the job over other candidates for the interviewers, in nervousness, he replied, ‘I am far more experienced and well equipped with the job description, and I will be an asset to the company.’ Now, this might be a general thing for him to say even if he doesn’t believe this. Still, it’s an unnecessary boast about oneself along with undermining others and considering them lower, and this is precisely the kind of behaviour you HAVE to avoid during the interview. Confidence is the key but over-confidence? It’s a sinking boat and takes you down!

Hold that trail of thought!

Karishma was super excited to interview for the Project Management Role in a Bangalore-based unicorn, and on being asked about herself, her strengths, interests and weaknesses, She started with, “I am into (followed by a list). But …., and also ….., and you know …” and this went on with a lot of deviations from one thing to another.

Apart from this, she often found herself inarticulate and deviating from the question. She lost her train of thought so much that she ended up seeming like she had her attention on something else, and the interview didn’t have her attention and wasn’t important enough.

Losing your focus in an interview is the thing you want to avoid since the moment you lose your thought, you lose a grip over the flow and then there’s a lot of stuttering, deviations and confusion!

Your resume is your first impression; make it right!

Josh walked in for an interview for a stock trading startup, and his resume looked like a rough enlisting of his achievements so far, with his picture on the top right.

The Interviewer’s second question to him was, “Why did you choose to design your resume the way you have? Do you think it has no importance for the interview?’.

This probably was the last thing Jash expected to be asked foremost but he replied by explaining how he presumed that this resume would be okay to display his experiences.

This was probably a huge wrong step right at the start by him. A resume reflects the person you are and is supposed to be professional, precise and accurately represent you. And you want this first impression to be right!

Follow Up – Neither too much nor too little.

Meera, after an interview, followed up with HR so much that it pushed him to an entirely different edge. Sahil didn’t bother to get back and check up on his application status after submitting his resume. These are the two extremes that usually happen and should be majorly avoidable. Following up is an essential aspect after an interview process since that is what shows your keenness towards the organisation and, if not majorly but does affect your impression, and you’d want that

Ask the right questions with a presence of mind!

Towards the end, when Samir was asked if he had any questions, the first question he asked was, ‘How soon are the chances of my salary hike? With a list of questions regarding the elaboration of working hours, etc. Asking the right questions to the interviewer can probably change and drive the entire flow in a favourable direction (if it wasn’t before) for you. This is why being present during that time becomes of utmost importance.

In the end, it all comes down to being your most authentic self and transparent in an acceptable and honest way towards the interviewer. Your commitment, passion and curiosity for the role should come out during the interview, and the rest of it will all fall in place!.

