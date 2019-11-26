HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Shivaji University Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 16 Research Assistant (RA) on 28th November, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

    Shivaji University Recruitment 2019

    Shivaji University has passed the notification inviting applications for the Research Assistant posts. The qualified applicants can appear for a Walk-in-Interview on 28 November 2019. For more details check below-

    Important Date:

    Particulars Dates
    Walk-in-interview 28 November 2019

    Vacancy Details

    Research Assistant: 16 Posts

    Age Limit

    The age limit for the same shall be Least 18 years or Highest of 38 years.

    Educational Qualification:

    The candidate should have passed M.SC/M. Tech/NET/SET examination Pass, respectively.The eligible candidates may fill the application in the given format, resume, and all original documents, photocopies of all certificates in the proof of age, caste, qualification, experience, and photographs.

    Pay-Scale:

    The pay scale for the same shall be Rs. 13000 per month.

    How to Apply?

    The qualified applicants can appear for a Walk-in-Interview on 28 November 2019. The interview programmed on 28 November 2019 from 11:00 am onwards, i.e., after the inspection of applications on the same date, the eligible candidate’s interview will only be taken. In the condition of any unfulfilled vacancy after the scheduled date of the interview.

    The candidates must bring them all original certificates at the time of the interview and reach the venue before the stipulated time of the interview. The eligible and willing candidates may submit their application form to the office of the Principal Shivaji University for walk-in-interview along with duly filled in the application form attached at Annexure-A or this advertisement by 28 November 2019.

    Official Notification-

    https://linkingsky.com/Docs/SHIVAJI-UNIVERSITY-Job-3.pdf

    Note-

    • Candidates who come for the interview with their respective application till 11 am shall be considered for the interview, candidates who arrive after the respective timing won’t be considered.
    • Candidates who come for an interview won’t be provided with any allowances.

    For details, candidates shall check the official notification and also keep themselves updated through our page.

