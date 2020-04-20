Executive Post Graduate Diploma in (Rural) Management at IRMA

The Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural) [PGDMX(R)] offered by the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA) is tailor-made for executives in distinct fields of organizations, such as finance, accounting, marketing, human resource management, and operations and projects.

The aim of the program is to improve students’ skills and knowledge and provide them with an opportunity to excel in managerial roles. The course allows students to gain deeper insights into the various aspects of rural management and practical experience regarding the problems encountered by organizations from various sectors of the economy.

The course is designed for entrepreneurs, executives, and educationalists, who intend to bring changes in the development sector. The program offers them a thorough understanding of the management acumen, with the help of the course management curriculum, which equips them with first-hand insights.

This The full-time residential program requires 15 months for completion and has been recognized as a program equivalent to an Executive MBA. Moreover, the course has also been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

For professionals, who are currently working in the development sector and aim to progress their careers through a managerial position in the same sector, the program offers the relevant skills and core competencies in various functions areas, including finance, human resources, and marketing.

It facilitates a core understanding of various segments of the economy, and methods to contribute to its growth. It also promulgates sustainable, ecological, and equitable socioeconomic development through professional management.

Ideal candidates of the program are executives of public, private, and non-government organizations from India and worldwide. The institute encourages candidates from a diverse cohort to apply and take on this management program.

The course structure comprises two segments, namely classroom and fieldwork segments, which comprise 48 and 8 credits, respectively. The classwork segment includes basic as well as advanced theoretical subjects, whereas the fieldwork segment involves a Village Fieldwork Segment (VFS) and a Project Work Module (PWM).

The segments are oriented towards providing international exposure to candidates. Furthermore, the curriculum of the course is delivered by renowned faculty and learners are helped in forming connections with their peers in this field.

Peer interactions are encouraged to work toward finding solutions to socioeconomic problems that help achieve sustainable goals for the crucial less privileged sections of the society and the organizations that serve them.

For admission, the students must appear for CAT 2020 , XAT, or GMAT and must satisfy the cutoff criteria of the institute.

The admissions are also contingent upon different factors, including academic performance, exotic careers, interview and group discussions, as well as extracurricular activities and sports. The candidates must have a full-time work experience of at least 5 years. The fee structure of the course is presented in the table below:

Component Total Fee (INR) First instalment payable at the time of joining Final instalment payable before the start of Term III 1 Tuition fee 760,000 380,000 380,000 2 Internet and computer usage fee 50,000 25,000 25,000 3 Hostel rent 150,000 75,000 75,000 4 Total fee receivable 960,000 480,000 480,000 5 Refundable deposit 50,000 50,000 – 6 Total amount receivable 1,010,000 530,000 480,000

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IRMA – 15 Month | Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural) | PGDMX(R) | Admissions 2020

Read More