All You Need To Know About XAT 2022: Pattern, Last Date, Syllabus & More

XLRI Jamshedpur conducts XAT every year, one of the most competitive exams to enter the B-school of repute. Being one of the most prominent B-schools in India, scores of students appear for this highly competitive exam does matter a lot. The date for XAT 2022 is out, and it is scheduled to take place on January 2, 2022, through online mode. The registrations for XAT 2022 began on August 10, 2021. XAT 2022 is conducted on the national level and is a gateway to admission in MBA and PGDM courses at XLRI. XLRI Jamshedpur highlights the syllabus of XAT and the XAT pattern.

Everything that you need to know about XAT:

XAT Pattern

The XAT 2022 pattern is such that, unlike CAT, it is divided into four sections. The four sections of the XAT 2022 paper are:



Verbal and Logical Ability

This section consists of 26 questions and has a combination of questions that assess the candidate’s verbal and logical ability. In XAT 2021 paper, this section is primarily comprised of three Reading Comprehensions.



Decision Making

This section does not need any preparation as the answers need to be spontaneous. Overall it has 21 questions divided into 3-4 paragraphs.



Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

This section has 28 questions that integrally assess the quantitative ability and data interpretation skills of the students.

General Knowledge

It is a set of 25 questions, and it aims to assess the basic general knowledge and the current affairs knowledge of the candidate.

Note: Ever since XAT has been adopted in the online mode, the section assessing the critical ability through the students’ writing skills has been removed. In 2018, XAT introduced the Numerical Ability Type, which is supposed to be utilized in XAT 2022. XAT 2021 had 5 options rather than 4 in the MCQ type pattern.

XAT Marking Scheme

One mark is awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer in XAT 2022. Additionally, a 0.10 mark will be deducted on more than eight unanswered questions. Moreover, the General Knowledge section would not be considered to determine the XAT score and there would not be any negative marking of the same.

XAT 2022 Syllabus

There is not a defined syllabus, but considering the past years’ paper of XAT, the exam assesses the candidates based on advanced and basics of Data Interpretation, Quantitative Ability, Decision Making, Verbal Ability, and Logical Ability. The overarching assessment is based on geometry, percentage, algebra, data interpretation, grouping, premise, assumptions, conclusions, caselets, reading comprehension, grammar, vocabulary, critical reasoning, among many other such topics.

XAT 2022 Exam Date

The registration for XAT 2022 began on August 10. The exam date for XAT 2022 is January 2, 2022. The combined information is available on the official website of XAT 2022.

