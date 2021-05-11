SDMIMD Launching AICTE Approved one year Post Graduate Program in Entrepreneurship & Family Business

Being a part of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Trust and under the visionary leadership of Chairman Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, SDMIMD constantly gains positive vibes and strives to provide quality management education. While honouring this commitment for over 25 years, SDMIMD has achieved international accreditations such as EFMD, ACBSP, recognition of BSIS by EFMD, QS-I-gauge ‘Diamond’ rating, NBA, AIU equivalence to MBA, and international tie-up arrangements with 15 global universities.

This AICTE approved PGCM program is exclusively designed to cater to the aspirants of entrepreneurship including those who have grown up in a family business environment. The program also aims at imparting knowledge and provide an opportunity for practicing concepts, theories, and principles of management. Also, there is rigorous engagement by domain experts from entrepreneurial ventures, funding agencies, and practitioners.

SDMIMD will be partnering with M/S Silicon Road., the USA and Mysore-based start-up ideation, venture capital, and accelerator organization founded by Mr. Sid Mookerji, a well-known Mysore & Atlanta, USA based serial entrepreneur.

In this regard, we have organised a webinar on Entrepreneurship & Family Business The details of the webinar is appended below:

Date: 17th May 2021

Time: 5.00 pm

Registration link : http://bit.ly/3eWyaBo-SDM

Please visit http://bit.ly/ SDMServices for more details and apply now.

