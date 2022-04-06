“Going global is the order of the day” – Dr Sunil Kumar Jakhoria, Dean – Faculty of Management Studies, Marwadi University

In this exclusive interview with Dr Sunil Kumar Jakhoria – Dean, Faculty of Management, Marwadi University (MU), we explore his journey in the academic field, MU USPs, Placements, upcoming global tie-ups, and many more.

It has been more than two decades of your association in the education domain; we would like to know how has your journey been so far?

In the coming July, I’ll be completing 25 years of my formal journey in the academic field, and the journey has been nothing short of exceptional. For the last two decades taking classes, evaluating students, driving educational reforms, administrative reforms, being a part of conferences have been immense learning experiences.

The benefit of being in the academic field is that you are always around the youth. Now youth signifies energy. Youth represents new ideas, out of box thinking. So, as a professor, you never feel that you are an outdated person. The journey has been incredible from a faculty to a HOD to Associate Dean and now as Dean of the Faculty of Management Studies at Marwadi University.

The pandemic has had a cascading impact on the entire education domain. What fundamental changes do you anticipate for the Marwadi University School of Management in the coming years?

So far, we have been in a reactionary mode, like we were forced to change from offline to online mode, because COVID hit us suddenly, and to be honest, none were prepared.

We at FMS will convert into a judicious blend of both, generally referred to as the hybrid teaching model. So, the fundamentals or the theoretical concepts can be covered online when the effect of a pandemic is high. And the offline mode of teaching would be to complement or instead support the critical aspects. For example, we would resort to the classroom to complete a case study or practical or internship-based aspects, especially when the impact of the pandemic is low.

What are the USPs of FMS at the Marwadi University?

We are offering two MBA programs. One is the regular MBA, four-semester program, and the other is a domain based on Business Analytics. The MBA Business Analytics curriculum includes domain expertise in courses like R-Studio, Python, Business Intelligence, E-Views, Analytics, Database Management System, Power BI, Big Data analytics, and many more.

Our core strength is the faculty members; the infrastructure that we have is undoubtedly excellent. Our faculty members have practical exposure to working in the business analytics industry. That adds a lot of value to the students learning. We also have regular enrichment sessions with industry leaders.

Then, there is an inbuilt summer internship course, and there are capstone projects. The classes are designed to make our graduates industry-ready.

Is Marwadi University also planning to go global in expanding its horizon?

Definitely, yes. Going global is the order of the day. We already have MOUs and MOAs with not less than 25 universities worldwide. These are in terms of a foreign faculty taking a particular course or a module or whether it is a student exchange program. So, in addition to that, we are at an advanced level of discussions with many top-notch universities and higher education institutions abroad for joint programs and partnerships. The purpose is once again to enrich the students learning in hybrid mode.

We provide a global perspective to our students through regular interaction with international professionals from different domains. The vision is crystal clear, internationalization, globalization, networking with the top universities will be taken up at a breakneck pace. What you will possibly see in the next two to three years will be Marwadi University shall have about 100 partnerships across universities of the world.

How was the university named? Does it have any connection with the Marwadi community?

The university’s name is Marwadi University, but it has nothing to do with the Marwar region of Rajasthan. We are situated in the state of Gujarat and in an area which is known as Saurashtra. So, name Marwadi comes from the surname of the promoters of the university, Shri Ketan Bhai Marwadi. However, you have your test upon an essential part; the entrepreneurial skills in this region is not second to Marwar. The region has produced not less than 5000 SMEs and MSMEs in the recent past, which is a testament to the entrepreneurial acumen of the region. The legendary Late Dhirubhai Ambani comes from the area of Saurashtra.

We give due consideration that it’s not merely a job that a student has to aspire for. Students can look forward to becoming an entrepreneur, and a third option that students can also look forward to up-scaling their own family business. We have the Marwadi University innovation incubation cell (AMUIIR), and the Centre for Family Business.

Who could be the best fit at Marwadi University, and what do you look for in a candidate while choosing them?

“Discover You.” It’s a straightforward tagline of our university. Every student is unique and full of potential. And the only thing that academicians and educational institutes have to do is help them discover their potential.

I would say that an aspirational student would be an excellent fit for this university, a student who is very much willing to explore his hidden potential. But their very intent in knowing themself unlocking their potential is a right fit.

What opportunities can one find after taking a program at Marwadi University, specifically the MBA?

We have students from 51 countries worldwide, so you experience a diverse and cosmopolitan learning atmosphere with close to 1100 international students. The next few decades will require people who can work in diverse teams. So, if you are already learning in a diverse environment, you have that mental makeup, which is a considerable advantage at FMS.

We are NAAC A+ accreditated, and the same quality reflects in our placements. We have companies like Godrej, Reliance, Cognizant, Wipro, CAP Gemini, Nestle, Amazon, Airtel, all the top-notch banks, and many more as our recruiters.

Placement records for MBA batch 2019-21:

Highest Package Offered: 8 LPA

Average Package Offered: 4.42 LPA

Total Companies visited: 460+

What would you want this generation to learn from this pandemic?

This pandemic has taught all of us a lot of things. The VUCA world, which we know as volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous, has been reflected in its most disastrous form through this pandemic. So the point is, we should be mentally prepared. We should be ready to face the challenges without any fear of psychosis. I think the world did not see a significant calamity falling on itself for a long time since World War II. So, I think a lot of complacencies had set into the psyche of many people. So, this has jolted us from our casual approach, which is number one.

Everything is changing at such a fast pace that if you depend upon the skills of the past, you will be left behind. You have to be what is typically referred to as a lifelong learner. The one who will adapt themself along with the change that is happening, such person will survive. The one who can anticipate the change, and adapts themself before that change happens, will succeed. However, the one who tries to adapt after the change will perish.

