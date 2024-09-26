The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has announced the opening of admissions for its one-year full-time MBA programs in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) and Digital Enterprise Management (DEM). These programs are designed for professionals with a minimum of three years of experience in any field. The GSCM program provides a robust foundation in management principles alongside specialised training in Global Supply Chain Management and Logistics. Meanwhile, the MBA in DEM is the first of its kind in the country, focusing on the management of digital systems, data-driven decision-making, and leading diverse teams in digital environments.

The curriculum of these programs not only establishes a solid foundation in modern management principles but also incorporates advanced and contemporary topics within the fields of global supply chain and digital management.

Previous batches have received an excellent placement response from the industry, with top companies in management, technology, supply chain consulting, and various other sectors actively recruiting students.

These programs are supported by the Advisory Boards of the Centres of Excellence in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise at IIM Udaipur. The boards consist of seasoned business leaders from various successful companies in the country, such as Accenture, Flipkart, IBM, Delhivery, Deloitte, DP World, Reliance Industries, Manhattan Associates, Transworld, and others.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed a minimum of 12 years of school education.

Hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with: At least 50% marks or equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). For SC, ST, and PwD categories, a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent CGPA is required.

A minimum of three years of undergraduate-level education following higher secondary schooling.

A valid exam score is required: GMAT Exam (10th Edition or Focus Edition) or GRE score (from a Centre or Home). CAT score from tests taken in 2021 or later. The exam must not be older than five years from the application date.

Candidates should have a minimum of 36 months of full-time work experience after graduation as of February 28, 2025 .

The Institute will adhere to the Government of India’s reservation policy for EWS, NC-OBC, SC, ST, and PwD categories.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is making significant strides toward becoming a globally recognised business school. The institute has pioneered its focus on world-class research and is dedicated to shaping the next generation of managers and leaders. Within just eight years of its establishment, IIM Udaipur achieved accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), placing it alongside prestigious global institutions such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT Sloan School.

Additionally, IIM Udaipur has been included in the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 and the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, ranking as the 6th highest IIM. It shares this distinction with renowned institutes such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Calcutta, and IIM Kozhikode. For the sixth consecutive year, IIM Udaipur has been featured in the esteemed Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2025, making it the youngest B-School to achieve this recognition. Moreover, according to UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, IIM Udaipur is currently ranked 4th in India for research in management, following ISB, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Bangalore.

