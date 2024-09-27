Unlock the secrets to scoring a 99 percentile in CAT 2024 with insights from Rounak Tikmani, the 2023 CAT topper. This guide covers essential tips for CAT exam preparation, including effective study plans, strategies to crack the CAT exam, and the importance of CAT mock tests. Whether you’re looking for CAT preparation strategies or specific tips to prepare for the CAT 2024, this resource is your go-to for success! Join us as we delve into the best practices to excel in the CAT exam.

How to Score 99 Percentile in CAT 2024? stands as one of India’s most formidable question acting as CAT exam acts as a gateway to the nation’s top business schools, including the esteemed Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). For countless aspirants, the CAT is not merely an examination; it represents a pivotal milestone on their journey toward earning an MBA—an invaluable degree that equips individuals with the leadership skills needed to excel in the business arena.

In this interview, we explore the inspiring journey of Rounak Tikmani, a true embodiment of determination and resilience. With a solid academic foundation, including a degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi, and professional experience at Zomato as a machine learning software engineer and product analyst, Rounak made the courageous choice to pivot towards an MBA to enhance his business acumen. After facing a setback in the 2022 CAT attempt, he quite his job to focus entirely on preparation while also contributing to the family business. His hard work paid off when he achieved an outstanding 99.9% in the 2023 CAT.

Rounak’s journey underscores the vital fusion of technical expertise and business-oriented thinking that many professionals aspire to attain through an MBA. It serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of resilience, strategic preparation, and self-belief—qualities essential not only for conquering the CAT but also for thriving in the competitive landscape of business.

Background: Education and Work Experience Before Considering the CAT

My academic journey started with strong foundations in school, where I scored a perfect 10 CGPA (95%) in 10th grade and followed that up with a 93.4% in 12th. I pursued my undergraduate degree at IIT Delhi, specialising in Chemical Engineering. Despite my focus on Chemical Engineering, I found myself increasingly drawn to machine learning and software development. Over time, my interests shifted towards these fields, and I sought opportunities to apply my skills in the tech industry. This shift became evident during my professional career when I worked at Zomato for 1.5 years.

At Zomato, my role evolved significantly over time. Initially, I joined as a product analyst, which gave me exposure to how data-driven decisions could influence product development and business strategy. I then transitioned to a software engineer role focusing on machine learning. During this time, I realised that while technical skills were invaluable, there was a broader business dimension to problem-solving that I lacked. After a year and a half at Zomato, I decided to pursue an MBA to bridge this gap. My first attempt at the CAT was in 2022, but unfortunately, I didn’t get the results I had hoped for. Instead of giving up, I decided to leave my job and reattempt the CAT in 2023 while helping my father run our family business. This approach worked out well, and I managed to score a 99.9% percentile on my second attempt. Now, I have interviews lined up with several prestigious IIMs, marking the next step in my journey toward an MBA.

Motivation Behind Pursuing an MBA

The idea of pursuing an MBA did not come to me overnight; it developed over time, primarily through my experiences at Zomato. As I worked closely with product managers and other professionals who had backgrounds from top business schools, I began to notice a gap in my own skill set. While I excelled at the technical aspects of my role—building algorithms, analysing data, and optimising processes—I realised that solving business problems required more than just technical proficiency. My colleagues from top B-schools had a knack for understanding the broader business context, market dynamics, and customer needs. They could approach problems from multiple perspectives, blending technical insights with business strategy. This was a skill I wanted to develop.

I began to see that having only a technical background limited my approach to problem-solving. Business acumen—knowing how to think critically about markets, customers, operations, and strategy—was a dimension I wanted to add to my toolkit. An MBA seemed like the ideal way to achieve this. Additionally, after working in my family business during my preparation for CAT 2023, I got some real-world exposure to the operational side of business, such as handling finances, customer relations, and supply chain management. This experience further solidified my resolve to pursue an MBA, as it highlighted areas where I needed to improve my understanding of business operations and strategy.

Approach to CAT Preparation: Resources and Journey

I began my preparation for CAT 2023 in May of that year. Having already attempted the exam once in 2022, I had a clearer idea of what needed to be done differently this time around. I started by planning a rigorous study schedule aimed at completing the syllabus within two months, focusing heavily on May and June. The CAT syllabus isn’t exceedingly vast, but it does require consistent dedication. I ensured that I allocated ample time to cover each section comprehensively. By July, I transitioned from syllabus coverage to focusing on mock tests, which became a central part of my preparation strategy.

Mock tests were crucial for me, and I took them very seriously. In total, I gave around 110 mock tests before the actual exam. This might sound like a lot, but since I had taken a break from my job, I could afford to dedicate the time. Every mock test was followed by a detailed analysis. I reviewed every single question, identifying the ones I got wrong and understanding the reasons behind my mistakes. For the ones I got right but took too much time on, I figured out how to solve them more efficiently. The process of analysing my performance after every mock was perhaps the most beneficial part of my preparation.

As for resources, I relied heavily on YouTube playlists. For the VARC section, I found VRC1000 incredibly useful. This resource helped me improve my comprehension and reasoning abilities, which are critical for doing well in this section. For Quant, I used Rodha, which provided a solid foundation in the basics and helped me tackle the more complex problems. Solving previous years’ CAT questions also played a significant role in my preparation, as these provided insight into the exam pattern and types of questions that frequently appear. For VARC, reading practice was vital, and I made it a point to engage in regular reading sessions to enhance my comprehension skills. For DLAR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning), solving basic sets without looking at the answers helped build my accuracy. In Quant, the trick was to identify the low-hanging fruits—easy questions that could be solved quickly—and not waste time on tougher problems at the expense of easier ones.

Managing Time Between Family Business and CAT Preparation

Balancing CAT preparation with my responsibilities in the family business was a challenge, but it also provided me with flexibility. Unlike a full-time job where there are fixed hours, my involvement in the family business allowed me to prioritise preparation when needed. For example, during January and February, I focused more on helping my father manage the business. Once that work was under control, I shifted my focus entirely to CAT preparation.

For those who are working full-time while preparing for CAT, time management becomes even more crucial. My advice to such aspirants would be to make the most of your weekends, dedicating long hours to preparation. During the weekdays, even if time is limited, try to allocate a few hours daily for practice and revision. Weekends can be reserved for mock tests, which often take more time to complete and analyse thoroughly.

Effective Mock Test Analysis

One of the critical components of my preparation was the analysis of mock tests. Every time I took a mock test, I didn’t just move on to the next one without reflection. I spent a significant amount of time analysing my mistakes and identifying areas for improvement. For instance, if I got a question wrong, I would reattempt it and figure out where I went wrong—was it a conceptual mistake, a calculation error, or a time management issue? This level of introspection helped me understand my weaknesses better and avoid repeating the same mistakes in future tests.

Another important aspect of mock test analysis was optimising my time management. If I found that I was spending more than two minutes on a Quant question, I would review it and try to identify shortcuts or quicker methods to solve it. The idea was to improve not just accuracy but also speed. In the actual CAT exam, time is a significant constraint, so learning how to solve problems quickly was crucial. For sections where I consistently performed poorly, I made a point of revisiting the basics and reinforcing the concepts. I also created a list of formulas and techniques that I frequently struggled with and made sure to review them regularly.

Challenges Faced During Preparation

Like most CAT aspirants, I faced several challenges during my preparation. One of the most common issues was the plateau effect that often happens after taking multiple mock tests. Initially, I saw significant improvements in my mock scores, but after a while, my scores started to stagnate and in some cases, even decline. This was incredibly frustrating and demotivating. It’s easy to start questioning your abilities when your progress stalls. However, I realized that these plateaus are a normal part of the learning process. The key is to push through these moments and not give up. You need to remind yourself that mock tests are tools for preparation, not a definitive prediction of your final performance in the CAT.

Coping with Self-Doubt

Self-doubt is an inevitable part of the CAT preparation journey, especially when mock scores are lower than expected. I faced periods of negative thoughts and questioned whether I was cut out for the exam. What helped me cope with this was staying calm and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. I made it a point to stay connected with friends and family, which helped me avoid feeling isolated. Eating well, getting enough sleep, and staying social might seem like small things, but they play a big role in maintaining your mental health during stressful times. Whenever I felt overwhelmed by self-doubt, I reminded myself that this journey was about improving myself, not just achieving a high score.

Handling Setbacks and Staying Motivated

Setbacks, such as lower mock scores or seeing others perform better, are common and can be demoralizing. There were moments when I felt discouraged after seeing others excel while my performance lagged. However, I quickly realized that comparing myself to others was counterproductive. Everyone’s circumstances and preparation journeys are different, and focusing on someone else’s performance would only hurt my own progress. Instead, I shifted my focus to improving my scores. My goal was to be better than I was yesterday, and I found that this mindset helped me stay motivated and consistent.

What I Would Have Done Differently

Looking back, one thing I would change about my journey is how I handled the social aspect of my life during preparation. After quitting my job, I took up another one that I didn’t enjoy, which led me to isolate myself from friends and social media. In hindsight, this wasn’t a healthy choice. Isolation led to feelings of loneliness and had a negative impact on my mental health. If I could do it all over again, I would make sure to maintain a healthy balance between my preparation and my social life. Staying connected with friends and family, even if it’s just a quick conversation, can have a positive impact on your emotional.

