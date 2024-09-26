S P Jain Global Ranked Among Top 10 B-Schools in Asia-Pacific by Bloomberg Businessweek

SP Jain School of Global Management has been ranked among the top 10 business schools in the Asia-Pacific region by Bloomberg Businessweek in its latest B-School rankings. This is the second consecutive year the institution has earned this esteemed recognition.

The Bloomberg Businessweek rankings are determined through a comprehensive evaluation of data submitted by business schools, along with feedback from students, alumni, and recruiters. The assessment focuses on key aspects such as the quality of learning experiences, networking opportunities, and career outcomes—essential elements in developing future business leaders.

Nitish Jain, President of S P Jain Global, commented on the accomplishment, saying:“Securing a spot in the top 10 for two years in a row is a powerful endorsement of our commitment to providing a truly global and transformative business education. At S P Jain Global, we go beyond traditional learning, equipping our students with the skills, perspectives, and networks they need to succeed in the dynamic global marketplace.”

Emphasizing the school’s distinctive multi-city model, which enables students to study in Singapore, Dubai, Sydney, and London, Jain stated:“This distinctive model gives our students invaluable exposure to different markets and cultures, fostering a global mindset—a skill highly valued by employers in today’s interconnected world. With our new London campus, through our sister school SPJ London, we’re continuing to expand this global experience and open new doors for our students.”

Dr. Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the Full-Time MBA Program at S P Jain Global, underscored the importance of the ranking, stating: “Our consistent presence in Bloomberg Businessweek’s top 10 is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. It highlights our relentless focus on academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and preparing graduates to lead in an ever-evolving business landscape.”

This recent acknowledgment by Bloomberg Businessweek adds to S P Jain Global’s expanding collection of honors from prestigious publications like Forbes, Financial Times, The Economist, and Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal.

For more information about S P Jain Global’s rankings and programs, visit www.spjain.org.

ABOUT S P JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

S P Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school offering contemporary, relevant, and practical education in global business. With campuses located in key business hubs such as Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Sydney, S P Jain Global is celebrated for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs, as well as its doctoral, executive, and short-term online courses. The school’s flagship Global MBA program has earned recognition in prestigious rankings by renowned international publications, including Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and The Economist.

S P Jain Global is officially registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Graduates receive a degree awarded by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The institution is also recognized as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by Singapore’s Committee for Private Education (CPE) and is licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) of the Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

