The collaboration of IIM Rohtak with Ulster University for Sports Management degree

To propose a degree in sports Mgmt. IIM Rohtak and Ulster University, United Kingdom are working as a team. The members of Exec. Post Graduate Dip. in Sports Mgmt. at IIM Rohtak would be qualified for getting a Masters in Sports Mgmt. from Ulster University.

This university will take into consideration every course-work that the students undertake at IIM Rohtak for earning the Masters’ degree. Those students who are interested will get a choice to enroll as well as undertake the online internship with the faculty of Ulster University.

These activities would be considered additional to other subject courses that IIM Rohtak offers. The noteworthy thing is it will take an extra duration of six months.

The need for professionals of sports management

According to Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Dir. IIM Rohtak, the sports industry is a fast-growing and vital industry and so the need arises to professionalize this industry. And due to this; sports management professionals are highly required.

The professionals of sports management are required to handle different business facets related to recreation and sports.

The program of sport management at IIM Rohtak is likely to create professionals who have got the capability in different domains, like sports law, sports marketing, sports organizations, sports infrastructure management, financials of sports, event management, etc.

The registration process for the program

Registrations to the 3rd batch of 2-year EPGDSM (Executive Post Graduate Dip. in Sports Mgmt) will remain open till 31st of July 2020. This will be followed by the selection process that includes the Personal Interview and Sports Assessment Aptitude Test.

Interested candidates must be a graduate (in any discipline). Additionally, they should be capable enough to exhibit their interest in sports. Now, if they possess work experience in a particular field, then it will be viewed as an extra advantage.

Partnership with faculty from different international universities

IIM Rohtak has entered into a partnership with renowned faculty who are experts in the domain of sports management from different international universities, such as Leeds Becket University (United Kingdom), San Francisco University, University do Porto (Portugal), University of New Haven (United States), Zurich University (Switzerland), University of Helsinki (Finland), British Columbia Institute (Canada), etc.

Again, some stalwarts of sports, such as Neeraj Kumar, Ayaz Memon, Rishi Narain, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, and Jeev Milkha Singh are proposing their skillful guidance in the form of academic advisors.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [OFFICIAL] 2020-2022 IIM Rohtak Admission Queries and Discussion

Read More