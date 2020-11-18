IIM Rohtak’s 12th Foundation Day: Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Addresses Students.

IIM Rohtak celebrated its 12th foundation day today with enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff.

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak was established in 2009 on the 16th of November by the Government of India as the 8th IIM, making it the first IIM in North India and the only IIM in the National Capital Region.

The institute is presently functioning from its sprawling 200-acre residential campus located in Management City, Sunaria. Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ graced the occasion as the chief guest of the ceremony.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma welcomed the honourable guests. He stated that IIM Rohtak started with a batch of 50 students in 2010 and now is above 1100 students students becoming one of the largest IIMs in the country.

He also announced that IIM Rohtak has further plans to expand its programs and in take next year. He further added, “Rituals are an important part of our daily life as they are the source of our values and provide a meaning to our life. Rituals symbolise our aspirations and inspire us to achieve great things.”

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated IIM Rohtak for establishing itself as a top B-school in such a short period.

In his keynote address, he said, “ Management inherently is a unitor of hearts and minds which brings order and happiness in the society. He further added, “IIM Rohtak has furthered the pristine science of management and in a true sense created knowledge and value in the country .”

He stressed upon the importance of adaptability, taking reference from the current environment created by the pandemic and said. “ Taking the challenges as opportunities, management students should integrate the ancient knowledge of the nation’s rich history into practice and lead the world in driving through crises.

The New Education Policy is designed to equip the young Indians with calibre and values, which will provide a strong foundation for building a robust and growing country.” He further emphasized how IIM Rohtak and its leadership can help leverage NEP for best outcomes.

The Guest of Honor of the ceremony was Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

He congratulated the IIM Rohtak and encouraged that IIM Rohtak could collaborate with other IIMs to help them develop business leaders, entrepreneurs, and start-ups.

Hon’ble Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India also address the students of IIM Rohtak in his key note address.

He said, “IIM Rohtak can help provide management solution to various issues impacting our country and society. He further stated that management solution can help streamline process and procedure to get best outcomes for the nation”

Staying true to its motto, “Management Through Knowledge and Values,” the institute operates with the vision to be a global leader in the creation and dissemination of management knowledge and a global learning center in due course of time.

The institute boasts of world-class infrastructure. In the 11 years of its existence, IIM Rohtak has established itself as one of the top 8 public management institutions in the country as ranked by Outlook. Also, IIM Rohtak is one of the only four IIMs in the country that are CFA affiliated.

IIM Rohtak in its journey of 11 years, has achieved several milestones that have added many first to its story.

The extensive efforts of the last three years have helped the institute present the best gender diversity among the students in any higher education institutions in the country with around 50% female student ratio in 2018 and 2019.

Further, in 2020, the institute could scale up with nearly 70% of students being female, which is a remarkable achievement for any institute in the country.

IIM Rohtak is also the first IIM in 2nd and 3rd generation IIMs to have a maximum no. of programmes and the highest intake of students (nearly 1100) across all programme. Institute is also the first and only IIM to start a PG Diploma programme in Sports Management and BBA+MBA programme.

IIM Rohtak is the only IIM in the Delhi-NCR region. IIM Rohtak is the benchmark of management education in India and aims to build the leaders of tomorrow by imparting knowledge with a unique cross-functional perspective.

