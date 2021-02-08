IIM Kahsipur Claims 100% Placement 

In the face of the ongoing pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown followed by the financial crisis, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur claimed to have 100 per cent placement of their largest batch in a record time.

Around 358 internships were offered to 332 students from the MBA and the MBA Analytics programme by a total of 91 companies in the recruitment process.

The 10th batch of the summer placement season of the MBA programme and the first batch of the MBA Analytics programme at IIM Kashipur witnessed the highest stipend offered of Rs 3,30,000 for two months, a rise of 4.7 per cent since the last year.

The top 25 percent of the MBA batch was offered an average stipend of Rs 1,56,903. The pioneer batch of the MBA Analytics programme also received an overwhelming response with the top 25 per cent students offered a stipend of Rs 1,58,200. The highest stipend offered was Rs 3,15,000.

About 91 companies participated in the recruitment process, offering roles in consulting and strategy, IT & Analytics, finance, HR, marketing and sales, general management and operations and the BFSI.

Many of the candidates also managed to get offers in automotive, aviation, consulting, e-commerce, ed-tech, fintech, IT, FMCG, manufacturing, media, steel and retail sectors.

This year witnessed the highest participation from female and non-engineering background candidates.

In comparison to the previous recruitment process, this year saw a healthy improvement in the gender diversity from 11 per cent to 25 per cent and academic diversity increased to 42 per cent.

