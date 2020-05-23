IIM-Bangalore Final Placement 2018-20 Report

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore is the leading institute offering different programs. There are 105 full time faculty members, and about 1200 students. EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accredit the institute, for its quality education for period of five years in 2016.

EQUIS is a global school accreditation system run by the European Foundation for Management Development that specializes in Higher Education Institutions of Management and Business Administration.

There are different areas the institute covers. This include- Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), the Master of Management Studies (Public Policy), the Master of Business Administration – 1 year full time, the Master of Business Administration –2 years (weekend), the Master of Business Administration – 2 years full time, and the Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics) – 2 years full time.

2018-20 placement report-

The present recruitment witnessed 518 offers for 428 students. Of all companies, Accenture emerged as the top recruiter with 26 offers followed by Boston Consulting with 23 offers. Placement 2020 at IIM Bangalore included both Lateral and Final Placements for the PGP class of 2018-20.

Some prominent recruiters and their offer-

From IT to e-commerce and e learning, there were top companies offering multiple position. Some of these are- Microsoft IDC (10), TCS (6), Razorpay (3), Sprinklr (3), Amagi Labs (2), Browserstack (2), Byju’s (2), Cisco (2), Infoedge (2), Moonfrog (2),

Tech Mahindra (2), Google (1) and ValueLabs (1). The 32 offers made in the fast-growing E-commerce space included Amazon (20), Flipkart (4), Paytm (4) and Prione (4).

Sector covered in the Placement–

There were different sectors covered during 2018-20 placement. This include- Business Analytics, E-commerce, IT, BFSI and general management.

