“Students will be on a transformative journey for the next two years with us” – Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University, Jaipur

400 New Students welcomed at the Inauguration Ceremony for the Batch 2024-26.

Female students enrolled – 58%, showcasing gender diversity.

First Batch of MBA (Healthcare Analytics) welcomed.

Keynote Addresses included- Dr. P. R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University, Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Healthark Insights, Mr. Vishnu Mohan Jha, Vice-Chairman, ASSOCHAM Rajasthan, and Mr. Sidharth Dutta, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP.

IHMR University recently held a grand inauguration ceremony to welcome the new batch of students for its MBA programs, including MBA in Hospital and Health Management, MBA in Pharmaceutical Management, MBA in Development Management, and the newly introduced MBA in Healthcare Analytics for the 2024-26 academic session. The event marked the beginning of an exciting academic journey for 400 students, offering opportunities for learning, growth, and professional development. This year’s intake stands out for its gender diversity, with 58% of the students being female. The cohort also brings together students from diverse backgrounds, including Medical, Dental, Health, Commerce, Science, and Arts.

Dr. P.R. Sodani, President of IIHMR University, welcomed the new batch with an inspiring address, expressing his excitement to embark on this transformative journey with them. He thanked the students for choosing IIHMR University and emphasized the institution’s 40-year legacy in Health Management Research and its significant contributions to strengthening the country’s health systems. He also highlighted the role of alumni in the industry and noted that the MBA curriculum is continually enriched with new knowledge from evidence-based research. Dr. Sodani announced a five-day orientation program from August 5-9, 2024, to familiarize students with the university’s activities and code of conduct.

Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Healthark Insights, shared valuable insights on leadership, encouraging students to develop deep knowledge, cultivate great habits, stay tech-savvy, and focus on building their reputation and persistence. He emphasized the importance of the healthcare industry in India’s future growth and the role the students will play in shaping a “Viksit Bharat.”

Mr. Vishnu Mohan Jha, Vice-Chairman of ASSOCHAM Rajasthan, urged students to use their two years at the university to transform themselves, emphasizing the importance of ethical decision-making in healthcare, which significantly impacts people’s lives.

Reflecting on his time at IIHMR University, Mr. Sidharth Dutta, a Partner at Ernst & Young LLP and an esteemed alumnus, shared his journey from being a student in 2001 to where he is today. He advised students to set clear goals, focus on technology, and assured them that with the university’s strong alumni network and quality education, job opportunities would not be a concern.

The ceremony was attended by the Deans of the Institute of Health Management Research, the School of Pharmaceutical Management, the School of Development Studies, and the School of Digital Health. The event was coordinated by Dr. Ritu Vashist, Assistant Professor at IIHMR University.

