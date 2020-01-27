IGNOU’s Short-Term Programme in Gandhi Studies for IAS Officers; Check Details on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU’s Short-Term Programme in Gandhi Studies for IAS Officers

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has celebrated the 71st Republic Day in the campus at Maidan Garhi, Delhi. Professor Nageshwar Rao, who is vice chancellor of the university, hosted the national flag and also congratulated the IGNOU students and inspected the guard of honour by IGNOU guards.

The vice Chancellor also stated that some short-term programme has been designed for IAS officers in Gandhi Studies for the department of Personnel and Training, Government of India. Prof. Nageshwar Rao made the special mention of the UGC’s exemption to the university for the online programmes when addressing the IGNOU fraternity present at the VC office premises. According to him it paves the way for IGNOU to introduce learner centric online programmes faster doing away with the physical infrastructure desirable to reach nook and corner of the country.

He added that as far as the online initiatives of the university the “Samarth Platform” of the MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development) saves the university resources due to enabling the online admission running well. The official website to get more details on the course is http://www.ignou.ac.in/ .

Prof. Nageshwar Rao appreciated the Material Production & Distribution Division (MPDD) as the distribution of the books to learners has been done in the timely manner for the January 2020 session. The study material has been available on time without a single delay.

As per the words of Vice Chancellor, Nageshwar Rao, “IGNOU has democratized higher education by accumulating resources from across the country. The syllabus specific course material has assisted standardization and quality across programs. The effort in combining different sources from across the country has been colossal but rewarding for the education in the country.”

And for the initiatives with the government, the university will include the three online courses launched in tele-education to provide access to students across the world. The university has launched in e-vidyabharti for Tele-Education programme.

