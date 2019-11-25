BELTRON DEO Admit Card 2019

The admit card for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) has been released by the Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BELTRON). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of BELTRON.

Candidates must keep their registration number and date of birth ready in order to login into the account. The admit card can be downloadable by visiting the official website and also through the direct link mentioned below.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be online and computer-based test.

The duration of the exam will be 1 hour.

Total number of questions to be answered is 60 multiple choice types.

Candidates need to score 50% in order to qualify the exam.

The syllabus for the exam will be same as that of the National Institute of Open School, Data entry operator course (Code:336).

The official website to download the admit card and get all the details on BELTRON 2019 exam is www.bsedc.bihar.gov.in .

Steps to Download BELTRON Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of BELTRON.

Click on the “Downloading link for Admit card for DEOs” link on the homepage.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, BELTRON Admit Card Download Link.

The admit card will contain all the details related to the exam like date and venue etc. Candidates must download the admit card and carry it to the exam centre along with a photo ID card as these are mandatory documents to carry without which candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QpMlYpUty8s?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

BELTRON DEO Admit Card 2019 Out on bsedc.bihar.gov.in, Steps to download here was last modified:

Read More