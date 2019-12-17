IGNOU changes Jamia Exam Centre; Check for More Details on ignou.ac.in

HomeEngineering Articles
    IGNOU changes Jamia Exam Centre: Candidates can check for More Details on the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

    IGNOU changes Jamia Exam Centre

    It has come to notice that Indira Gandhi National Open University – IGNOU changed exam centre due to protest in Jamia. IGNOU has changed the exam centre keeping in mind the protests in Jamia Millia Islamia. The students having their exam centre at Jamia Millia Islamia have been also allotted a new centre. IGNOU has released an official notification regarding the address change.

    Earlier, the centre was set up in Jamia for the December Term End Examination (IGNOU December Term End Exam). But the centre of Jamia has been closed due to the demonstration, and now the new examination centre Guru Nanak Garib Nivaz Education Society (07191) has been created. The address of this centre is by Guru Nanakasar Complex Opposite M-41 Greater Kailash Part 2, Near GK Metro Station Gate No. 3.

    Students who were allocated centre to Jamia will now have to report to Guru Nanak Garib Nivaz Education Society. IGNOU has re-issued the admit cards for students with the update of the address. It is important that the students download the new admit card. Students have to take the university’s ID card along with the admit card on the day of examination.

    The official website to get more essential details on this news is http://www.ignou.ac.in/ .

    December term end exam for Indira Gandhi National Open University – IGNOU has started for all courses. This exam will run till 3 January 2020. The exam will be in two sessions. The first session of the exam will run from 10 am to 1 pm. and the second session of the exam will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    While only the exam centre has been changing, rest of the instructions would remain same for the exam. Students would not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the examination hall and also it is mandatory for the students to carry the valid identity card issued by the university or the government during the examination.

