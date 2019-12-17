HSSC JE Additional Results 2019 Declared on hssc.gov.in, Check How to Download

Haryana Staff Selection Commission is a statutory body operating on behalf of the state government of Haryana for selection of eligible candidates for various vacancies available with different departments, ministries, and undertakings of the government.

As such, every year, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducts various recruitment campaigns for a selection of the most suitable candidates for the different vacancies available. As a result, thousands of candidates apply for the recruitment drives organised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Recently, HSSC conducted the recruitment drive for the position of Junior Engineer with different departments. The total number of available vacancies were 1624 that were to be filled through the ongoing recruitment campaign. The application process for the same started on 20th June 2019 and ended on 26th July 2019.

As several candidates could not apply due to various reasons, the application window was re-opened on 7th August 2019 till 10th August 2019. All the interested candidates were to pay their application fee by 14th August 2019 to confirm their application.

The examination for the post of Junior Engineer was conducted across multiple centres in the state from 31st August 2019 to 1st September 2019.

The answer key for the exam was released on 4th September 2019. Since then the candidates had been waiting for the final result which has now been declared on 16th December 2019 on the official website of HSSC.

Therefore, the candidates must log-on to the official website of HSSC @ www.hssc.gov.in and download their result as soon as possible.

Candidates should also take a print-out of the result for their future reference. Now all those candidates who have qualified the written exam will now proceed for the document verification stage and pre-joining process, dates for which will be notified later on.

How to download the result

Log-on to the official website of HSSC @ hssc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the results tab.

On the next page, click on the link for the “JE Exam Result 2019” according to the specialisation you had applied for.

When your result is displayed on the screen, make sure you download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – HSSC JE Additional Results 2019

Question: On which website should the candidates log-on to check the result?

Answer: Candidates must log-on to the official website of HSSC @ www.hssc.gov.in

Question: When will the document verification and further process start?

Answer: Dates for the document verification process and further selection stages will be notified later.

Question: How many vacancies are available?

Answer: A total of 1624 vacancies are to be filled under the recruitment drive.

Question: When has the additional result been declared?

Answer: The additional result was declared on the official website of HSSSC on 16th December 2019.

