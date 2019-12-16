Jobs in Bihar; No Application Fee; Candidates of 40 age can Apply

Jobs in Bihar

There are some job openings in Bihar and candidates up to 40 years can apply for the job openings. The official website has all the details for the recruitment process. Those who are interested can visit the official website for all the details and it should be noted that the candidates would be selected on the basis of merit only.

Candidates who will be selected for the Bihar Urban Development JE Process would be eligible to receive salary of Rs 27,000 per month.

Vacancy Details

Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of Bihar Urban Development JE. There are total of 463 posts to be filled with this recruitment process.

There are certain eligibility criteria that should be meet before they apply for the posts open. It is mandatory that the candidates should read the eligibility criteria before applying for the posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have a three-year polytechnic diploma in civil /electrical / mechanical. The age limit for the male candidates 18 years and 37 years of age and age limit for the female candidates should be between 18 years and 40 years of age.

Application Procedure

Interested candidates should visit the official website https://urban.bih.nic.in. Candidates would find the link “click here to apply online” and then the new page will open where candidates would need to register themselves. Once the registration process is completed the candidates would have login ID and password.

The application process begins from 19th December 2019 and the last date of submitting the application is 8th January 2020.

It is important for the candidates to provide the valid phone number and email id. There would be the verification process for the contact number and the email Id. The registration details will be sent to the registered email Id and contact number.

Also read, Top 9 Government Jobs Announced in 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="November 4th week latest Govt. & Private jobs & vacancies in Bihar, India 2019.Sarkari jobs India." width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hKVOEWj6PCs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Jobs in Bihar; No Application Fee; Candidates of 40 age can Apply was last modified:

Read More