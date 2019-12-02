IGNOU Launches Post Graduate Certificate in Medical Management CBRNE Disasters, Check here for more detail

Indira Gandhi National Open University is one of the premier educational institutions of India. Popularly known as IGNOU, the university offers a wide range of courses across multiple specialisations to help the students acquire the latest skills required in the job market.

IGNOU regularly introduces new programs as per the requirements of the students. As per the official notification that has been released on the official website of IGNOU, an announcement for starting of a new program has been made.

School of Health Sciences (SOHS) operating under the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters. The disasters covered under this certificate course are CBRNE, i.e. Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive disasters.

IGNOU has collaborated with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) along with ongoing support from Integrated Defence Staff (IDS).

The Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters is a 6-months duration course which is available to MBBS Doctors through open learning as well as distance learning. Only those doctors who have a valid MBBS Degree from an institute that has been recognised by MCI may apply for this course.

The medium of instruction would be English only, and only Indian citizens can apply for admission into Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters.

On the event of the introduction of the Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters, IGNOU issued a press release which stated that “The CBRNE disasters are ill-understood. Thus their diagnosis is difficult and very little management tools exist to manage these disasters, including medical management.

Medical management of CBRNE disasters requires specific knowledge and skill set that is not covered in the undergraduate curriculum. India is particularly vulnerable to CBRNE attacks. Thus, society and governments need to create special provisions to deal with them.”

How to apply for IGNOU’s Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters

Candidates have to carefully follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for admission to the 6-month Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters with IGNOU: –

In order to apply for the Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters, the candidates must download the application form from the common prospectus available on the official website of IGNOU, i.e. ignou.ac.in.

The application form must be filled correctly with the required details and should be submitted for processing with their respective centres.

Candidates must also pay the registration fee along with the application form.

Once the admission in Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters has been confirmed, the candidates must pay the programme fee immediately.

For more information and updates pertaining to the Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE Disasters, candidates must refer to the official website of IGNOU only.

