IIM Udaipur Completes Summer Placements; Highest Stipend Increases by 20%

IIM Udaipur completed the Summer Placement process for the Batch of 2020-22. With the largest and the most diverse batch in its 10-year history, 322 eligible candidates sought placements through the Institute.

Reaching greater heights, the Institute’s 10th batch received offers from more than a hundred firms, with 60 recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time. Some of the prominent firms to join the recruiters’ list for Summer Placements are Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Adani Group, AliveCor India, Asian Paints, BNY Mellon, Casio, Cisco Systems, Del Monte, Hindustan Unilever, Kalpataru, Magicbricks, Puma, Renault, and Samsung R&D.

On this achievement, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said,“This patronage of the industry in IIM Udaipur’s Summer Placements, despite challenges of the Covid pandemic, is a reflection of the intrinsic faith it has in the Institute and the talent of its students. We deeply value the industry’s partnership and going forward, one of our key focuses is to develop management and leadership talents for the ’emerging digital world’. We are working in sync with the digital transformation of the corporate world, which will need a new breed of talented managers and leaders.”

IIM Udaipur has continued its growth trajectory – with the highest stipend for the batch reaching Rs. 3,00,000 – an increase of 20% from last year, that was offered in the FMCG and Consulting sector. The top 10 percentile secured an average stipend of Rs. 2,09,032, the top 20 percentile secured an average of Rs. 1,67,150, and the top 50 percentile received an average stipend of Rs. 1,08,000.

The number of offers made in the E-commerce sector saw a remarkable upswing, increasing by more than 100% compared to last year. Additionally, IIM Udaipur students bagged some of the most sought-after Investment Banking roles at Goldman Sachs and HSBC. Several past recruiters including Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Auto, Amul, Baker Hughes, BPCL, Capgemini, Cummins, Droom, Gartner, General Electric, HPCL, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, KPMG, Kuber Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Lubrizol, MakeMyTrip, OfBusiness, Reserve Bank of India, Secure Meters, Sesa Care, Sutherland, TAFE, Tata Capital, Titan, Vedanta Limited, Wonder Cement, Yes Bank, and ZoomCar also returned to the campus.

Profiles offered to the students spanned across the domains of Analytics, Finance, HR, Operations, and Sales & Marketing with the highest number of offers made in Sales & Marketing.

The institute is the youngest B-school in the world to be listed on the FT Global MIM Rankings 2020. It is only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta & Bangalore, to be on this prestigious Ranking. The Institute has also maintained its listing in the QS 2021 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings for the second consecutive year.

