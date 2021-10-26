How To Crack CMAT: Pattern, Syllabus, Plan

The MBA entrance season is here, and just like every other aspirant, you might feel confused between a plethora of aptitude tests. The leading contenders of these aptitude tests being CAT, XAT, NMAT, SNAP etc. Among these, CMAT is a leading examination accepted by 1000+ B schools on a national level. NTA conducts CMAT, which is also known as the Common Management Aptitude Test. The level of difficulty of CMAT is reasonably moderate, and the best part about CMAT is that it does not disqualify any student even at zero marks. Some top management institutes that offer CMAT score are KJ Somaiya, Welingkar, PUMBA, GIM Goa and IMT Nagpur. Here is a comprehensive guide to know everything about CMAT.

CMAT Pattern

CMAT 2022 offers the dual option to students to either attempt a 5 section exam or a 4 section exam in a specific time duration. Both the pattern will follow MCQ format, and there will be no individual section time limit. The students will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark in every wrong answer.

5 section Exam- The students will have to attempt 125 questions in 3.5 hours. The entire exam will be divided into five sections- Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

4 section exam-The students will have to attempt 100 questions in 3 hours. The entire exam will be divided into four sections- Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, and General Awareness.

CMAT Syllabus

CMAT’s syllabus is similar to that of any MBA aptitude test, but the marking scheme differs. With respect to the marking system, each test section consists of 25 questions and 100 marks. This means that for the 5 section test, each unit will have a weightage of 20%, and for a 4 section exam, it will be 25%. AICTE has not given a stringent syllabus, but the best way to get hold of the exam questions is by practising previous year papers and practising the questions available for the MBA entrance exams.

CMAT Preparation Plan



The first thing that every aspirant should keep in mind is to make a realistic plan for the preparation. As the syllabus has remained the same over the years, the paper can be analysed easily. These are a few points that you can keep in mind while preparing for CMAT-



Practise regularly and take help from preparation books, sample papers and mock tests.

Create a comprehensive timetable and write down the outline of the syllabus.

Refer to books such as Word Power Made Easy, Quantum CAT and Arun Sharma’s Logical Reasoning.

Do not forget to read the newspaper daily and get updates from online news websites.

Focus on every section equally and try to practice from the previous year CMAT papers.

Conclusion

Like any other competitive exam, the best way to crack CMAT and score high is through regular practice. Therefore, keep practising and do register for the exam between 1st November to 10th January. While there are myriads of examinations lined up, give your best for CMAT, and book your seat in India’s finest B-schools.

get more insights on top MBA entrance tests – CLICK HERE

Read More