K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai provides excellent opportunities in Part-Time Masters

In this 21st century world and especially, in a country like India where the population is exploding, the young generation finds it an extreme necessity to seek employment in this competitive era.

In this level-headed struggles, most of the jobs in corporate sectors demand at least Post-Graduate qualifications. In the meantime, youths are also in a state of strain because they need money.

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research which is located in Mumbai brings with a miraculous remedy to kill two birds with one arrow.

AICTE approved, this prestigious university offers part-time Masters opportunity and guarantees 99% placement options for the students.

Courses Offered

For employed young enthusiasts seeking to be entrepreneur of their own dream one day, KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research is offering not one but four distinct part – time MBA programs with majors varying in fields like,

Marketing Management

Financial Management

Information Management

Human Resource Management

All of these are designed with state – of – the – art curriculum that the industry demands and aimed at young professionals who can enrich their curriculum vitae without leaving their jobs.

Admission Process

The institute offers great flexibility when it comes to admission process.

The applicant can apply to any program of his/her desire through online application costing Rs. 2000/- only.

For selection process, the applicant needs to complete the Candidate Profile and attach the Statement of Purpose.

The candidate needs to carry a passport size colored photograph along with identity card – Aadhar/PAN/Passport.

The applicant should self-attest each of his/her document and make photocopies as backup.

Finally, the applicant needs only to bring the original certificates for verification at the selection process and submits only the attested photocopies.

Scholarships and Fellowships

This three years long part – time post – graduate program comes with variety of scholarships availed to young professionals who don’t have to rely on their income.

Need Based Scholarship Schemes are given to those with financial need and certain family circumstances.

Merit Based Scheme is applied to all who kept good academic grades consecutively.

Special Interest Scheme is applicable to all those with certain hobbies and interests that makes them stand out.

Research Scholarship is given to enhance and promote research opportunities.

Subject Based Scholarships are designed to promote excellence in distinct subjects.

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research Scholarships are given to exclusive international students enrolling in PGDM batch.

Complementary

Aside from academic pursuits, the institute give students opportunities to gain firsthand experience from corporate professionals working in many government and private run offices.

Extra – curricular activities tagged with business competitions, case studies and arranging plenaries, KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research provides one of the finest infrastructure for young professionals to thrive on their entrepreneurial dream.

The fast moving world mandates all of its inhabitants to cling onto a job right after the completion of bachelor, otherwise survival becomes jarring. And to comply with such, today’s youth will not have to sacrifice their dream of pursuing higher studies to make a better living and reaching new standards of life.

Institutions like KJ Somaiya Institute of Management and Research makes sure that young working people do not have to starve for the basic necessity of life such as higher education.

