Bihar Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply for Anganwadi Sevika and Sahaika Posts on icdsbih.gov.in

Bihar Anganwadi Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Bihar welcoming applications for the post of Aanganwadi Sevika or Sahayika in the state. The Online Application shall be submitted on the official website of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)- http://www.icdsbih.gov.in/ . Qualified and enthusiastic candidates can apply for Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020 or before 06 January 2020 being it the end date.

Candidates should note that the merit list for the qualified candidates will be published on the 13 January 2020 on the official website of concerned offices. According to the reports, candidates can raise their objections if any, from 14 January 2020 to 20 January 2020. It has been said that the counseling for the candidates will be done from 21 January to 31 January 2020.

Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020 for those who seek to work as Aanganwadi Sevika/ Sahayika posts under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Bihar.The recruitment has once again begun to recruit for the Aanganwadi Sevika/ Sahayika which is fourth round.

Qualified and enthusiastic candidates can apply for these posts for which the application process is going on. Applicants are recommended to follow the guidelines before applying.

The Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020 should note that they will have to add their original documents with their application. You should review the details notification link for the required documents to be attached with the application form.

The printout of the application shall be held for future reference. Also note that in case he faces issues while submission of the online application, they can hit the assistant desk number given on the notification.

For extra details, candidates shall go through official notification and stay updated through our page.

<noscript><iframe title="ICDS Bihar Anganwadi 2020 | Bihar आंगनबाड़ी सेविका/सहायिका Bharti 2020 | Apply Step by Step" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VwjLF1A8g1k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Bihar Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply for Anganwadi Sevika and Sahaika Posts on icdsbih.gov.in was last modified:

Read More