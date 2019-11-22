HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Govt of AP Recruitment 2019: Apply for 343 Vacancies for Anganwadi Teacher & Helper Posts in WCD Chittoor on ap.gov.in

    Govt of AP Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 343 Vacancies for Anganwadi Teacher & Helper Posts in WCD Chittoor on ap.gov.in.

    Govt of AP Recruitment 2019
    The notification regarding the recruitment 2019 has been released by the Department of Women and Child Development, Andhra Pradesh. Total number of vacancies for which the recruitment has been released is 343.

    The recruitment exam is for the post of Anganwadi Teacher & Helper Posts. The candidates selected will get posted at various locations in Chittoor District including Bangarupalem, Chandragiri, Kuppam, Pichatur, Thottambedu etc.

    Candidates who are eligible and interested must apply for the vacant positions till 30th November 2019. The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam is https://www.ap.gov.in/ .

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Dates
    Last date of the registration 30th November 2019

    Also read, AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key.

    Vacancy Details:

    Anganwadi Teacher & Helper – 343 Posts

    • Bangarupalem – 21
    • Chandragiri – 10
    • Chinnagottigallu – 15
    • Chittoor (R) – 10
    • Chowdepalle – 17
    • Gangadhara Nellore – 10
    • Karvetinagaram – 15
    • Kuppam – 27
    • Madanpalle – 10
    • Nagari – 10
    • Palamaneru – 12
    • Pichatur -13
    • Pulicherla – 14
    • Punganur – 15
    • Puttur – 16
    • Sathyavedu – 17
    • Srikalahasti -18
    • Thamballapalli – 21
    • Thottambedu – 20
    • Valmikipuram – 31

    Educational Qualification:

    Candidates applying for this recruitment exam must have a 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized institute.

    The eligible candidates can apply for the Govt of AP Anganwadi Teacher and Anganwadi Helper Posts on or before 30th November 2019.

    Candidates who are interested to apply can refer to detailed notification link published on the official website for more information regarding eligibility, application process etc.

