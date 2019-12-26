SSC JE Paper I Marks Released on ssc.nic.in; Check for More Details here

SSC JE Paper I Marks

The marks of the Paper I Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam 2018 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can download the marks released on the official website of SSC.

The credentials required to check candidate’s individual marks are registration number and registered password. Candidates need to click on result/marks link on the candidate dashboard. The results will be available for download for a period of one month until 23rd January 2020.

The SSC Junior Engineer 2018-19 recruitment exam was held from September 23 to 27, 2019. The exam was held in online mode only. A total number of 3, 77,133 candidates appeared in this examination.

The official website to get more details on the examination and download SSC JE Paper I marks is www.ssc.nic.in .

Steps to check SSC JE Paper I marks 2018-19:

Visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above in the paragraph.

Click on the “SSC JE Paper I marks 2018-19” link on the home page.

Enter your registration number and password to enter the account.

Click on submit and check SSC JE Paper I marks will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the marks released for future reference.

The direct link to check the marks are, SCC JE Paper I Marks 2018.

The recruitment exam for SSC JE 2018-19 was held to recruit candidates to the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical, Civil, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and contract) across the country.

Keep visiting the website of Staff Selection Commission for more updates and information.

