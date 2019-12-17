Delhi University (Hindu College) Recruitment 2019: Apply for 51 Assistant Professor Posts on hinducollege.ac.in

Delhi University (Hindu College) Recruitment 2019

Delhi university has recently published the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in various Disciplines. Candidates who are interested in working with University of Delhi should read the detailed instructions provided on the official website. The official Website is http://www.hinducollege.ac.in/. Candidates who will get selected as per the selection process of university will be entitled to receive the pay or salary of Rs 57,700/- as per 07th Central Pay Commission.

Vacancy Details

The college has released the notification for 51 open positions as assistant professor. Candidates can check below the number of vacancies released by the Delhi University:-

Subject Number of vacancies Botany 03 Chemistry 05 Commerce 02 Economics 01 English 05 Environmental Science 01 Hindi 03 History 05 Mathematics 04 Philosophy 02 Physics 08 Political Science 02 Sanskrit 02 Sociology 01 Statistics 03 Zoology 04 Total 51

The notification for the selection of the Assistant Professor in Delhi University – Hindu College was published on 05th December 2019. The last date to do the registration process is 30th December 2019.

Eligibility Criteria

The University of Delhi has laid down the certain criteria to hire the candidates as Assistant Professor. It is mandatory that the candidates must meet the eligibility criteria and they are as follows:-

Candidate should have Post Graduate degree with the minimum 55% marks in a concerned or allied subject from any Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

It is necessary that the candidate should have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) which is conducted by UGC – CSIR

Application Procedure

Candidates who meets the eligibility criteria can apply to the open posts through the website which is https://colrec.du.ac.in. Candidates would need to fill the online application form from the website. The last date to submit the application is 30th December 2019. All candidates should read the instructions prior to filling the application form.

