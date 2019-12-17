Delhi University (Hindu College) Recruitment 2019: Apply for 51 Assistant Professor Posts on hinducollege.ac.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Delhi University (Hindu College) Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 51 Assistant Professor Posts on hinducollege.ac.in.

    Delhi University (Hindu College) Recruitment 2019

    Delhi university has recently published the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in various Disciplines. Candidates who are interested in working with University of Delhi should read the detailed instructions provided on the official website. The official Website is http://www.hinducollege.ac.in/. Candidates who will get selected as per the selection process of university will be entitled to receive the pay or salary of Rs 57,700/- as per 07th Central Pay Commission.

    Vacancy Details 

    The college has released the notification for 51 open positions as assistant professor. Candidates can check below the number of vacancies released by the Delhi University:-

    Subject Number of vacancies
    Botany 03
    Chemistry 05
    Commerce 02
    Economics 01
    English 05
    Environmental Science 01
    Hindi 03
    History 05
    Mathematics 04
    Philosophy 02
    Physics 08
    Political Science 02
    Sanskrit 02
    Sociology 01
    Statistics 03
    Zoology 04
    Total 51

    The notification for the selection of the Assistant Professor in Delhi University – Hindu College was published on 05th December 2019. The last date to do the registration process is 30th December 2019.

    Eligibility Criteria

    The University of Delhi has laid down the certain criteria to hire the candidates as Assistant Professor. It is mandatory that the candidates must meet the eligibility criteria and they are as follows:-

    • Candidate should have Post Graduate degree with the minimum 55% marks in a concerned or allied subject from any Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.
    • It is necessary that the candidate should have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) which is conducted by UGC – CSIR

    Application Procedure

    Candidates who meets the eligibility criteria can apply to the open posts through the website which is https://colrec.du.ac.in. Candidates would need to fill the online application form from the website. The last date to submit the application is 30th December 2019. All candidates should read the instructions prior to filling the application form.

