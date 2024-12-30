SSN School of Management is the leader among the institutions in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which was founded in the year 2000 as a prestigious body emphasizing academic excellence and professionalism. Operating under Shiv Nadar Foundation and one of the constituencies of Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, SSN SoM earned an A++ grade from NAAC, being an autonomous university operating under Anna University, and carries excellent management education today.

Wide Range of Academic Course offerings

The bedrock of SSN SoM’s offerings is its 2-year MBA program, accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for three years starting in 2023. The program aims to nurture management professionals with a contemporary outlook and expertise in various specializations like Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, and Business Analytics.

The curriculum is industry-oriented and hands-on, providing students with the skills and knowledge to handle real-world challenges effectively. Admission is based on merit; the students must qualify through national-level tests such as CAT, XAT, CMAT, or MAT.

State-of-the-Art Campus and Infrastructure

SSN SoM spreads over a sprawling 230-acre campus, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate a holistic learning experience. The institution offers:

Modern Computer Labs: Equipped with the latest technology to support advanced learning.

Library Resources: Access to an extensive collection of national and international journals and reference materials.

Sports Facilities: Amenities to promote physical fitness and recreational activities.

Residential Facilities: Comfortable and secure accommodation for students.

This meticulously designed environment fosters academic excellence and personal growth among students.

Faculty and Pedagogical Excellence

SSN SoM boasts over 20 highly qualified faculty members, most of whom have a PhD and considerable experience in industries and research areas. Thus, the teaching blend provides students with strong academics and practical exposure to complement both.

The teaching methodology emphasizes critical thinking, problem-solving, and real-world application. Faculty members employ innovative teaching techniques, such as case studies, simulations, and industry projects, to make learning interactive and impactful.

Scholarships and Merit-Based Opportunities

Among the many salient features of SSN SoM is its commitment to identifying and rewarding academic excellence through scholarships. The institution offers merit-based scholarships under the broad umbrella of SSN Institutions. These scholarships make quality education accessible to deserving students, thus promoting an environment of competitiveness and excellence.

Holistic Development Initiatives

SSN SoM believes that both the student and faculty body must develop holistically. While providing them with stern academics, the institute gives equal importance to nurturing their managerial and leadership capabilities. This is done by following various initiatives such as workshops and seminars with industrialists for practical input, leadership training to hone leadership skills, and events and clubs that can inculcate creativity and team spirit.

Emphasis on personal growth ensures that students are adequately prepared to take up leadership roles in their future careers.

Program Outcomes: Building a Foundation for Success

The MBA program at SSN SoM is carefully crafted to achieve the following outcomes:

Domain Knowledge : Develop a strong foundation in management principles and concepts.

Business Environment Acumen: Understand contemporary issues affecting businesses and industries.

Critical Thinking and Problem Solving: Develop the capacity to address complex business challenges.

Practical Communication Skills: Learn the art of communicating effectively toward organizational objectives.

Team Play: Work cooperatively in diverse teams to achieve goals.

Leadership Skills: Express leadership traits appropriate for managerial positions.

Ethical Orientation: Grasp ethical problems in management and respond.

Lifelong Learning: Develop an attitude of constant learning and self-upgradation.

Why SSN School of Management?

Every dimension of SSN SoM’s MBA Program reflects excellence. Industry- Relevant Curriculum: The focus is on practical skills and know-how. Merit-based admissions guarantee a quality peer group. State-of-art infrastructure to create an ideal environment for learning and growth. It focuses on holistic development and prepares the student for career leadership.

Future Ahead

The SSN School of Management is notable for its rigorous academic structure, qualified faculties, and holistic development approach to students. By joining academic rigor with ethical values and leadership training, the institution has constantly nurtured leaders who are well-positioned to succeed in business. Its commitment to excellence is unwavering and ensures that graduates come forth as competent professionals who are adept in their domains and capable of social responsibility and driving ethics. SSN SoM’s emphasis on innovation, integrity, and real-world preparedness empowers its students to make meaningful contributions to the business world and society.

SSN SoM's emphasis on innovation, integrity, and real-world preparedness empowers its students to make meaningful contributions to the business world and society.

