ICFAI Business School announced that the IBSAT 2024 Test has been successfully concluded as per the schedule. The results will be announced soon, the selection process letters will be sent to all qualified candidates. These letters will include details about the selection process and the next steps in the admission process.

Selection Briefings

Scheduled from January 10th to 19th, the Selection Briefings will take place across 70+ locations in India. These sessions are a unique opportunity for candidates to interact with campus heads, senior faculty members, and distinguished alumni in their nearest cities. These interactions will provide valuable insights into life at IBS and help candidates make informed decisions about their management journey.

Selection Process

The Selection Process will be conducted at IBS Hyderabad from February 15th to 24th. It will include two key components: the Micro-Presentation and a Personal Interview, both designed to assess candidates’ skills, knowledge, and potential.

Micro Presentation:

The Micro-Presentation component aims to provide a focused assessment of a candidate’s communication and presentation skills, along with their ability to think and organize thoughts quickly.

Process:

Candidates will select a number between 1 and 100, each linked to a pre-assigned topic. Once the number is chosen, they will receive the corresponding topic, have 1 minute to prepare, and then deliver a 3-minute presentation.

IBS Admissions are open for IBSAT exempted applicants through CAT/NMAT by GMAC™/XAT/GMAT™ test scores. The LAST DATE to apply is Jan 31st.

