DSSSB Recruitment Notification 2020: Apply for 279 Various Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check for Vacancy Details

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released a notification for various posts available. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same from 28th January 2020 to 27 February 2020. There total of 279 vacant posts.

The selection procedure will be conducted in through Tier 1 and Tier 2 examination which can be a written test as well as skill test depending upon the need of the post.

Application fees for the exam are as follows

100 per candidate

Female candidate, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from examination fees.

There are vacancies for more than one posts.

The details of the posts whose recruitment vacancies are listed below.

Sr No. Post Vacancy 1 Postcode 94/20 Junior stenographer, Delhi tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. No. of posts- 02 2 Junior Assistant 95/20, Delhi tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. No. of posts- 24 3 Post Code – 95/20, Junior Assistant, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd No. of posts- 24 Posts 4 Post Code –96/20, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd No. of posts- 18 Posts 5 Post Code – 97/20, Store Keeper, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd No. of posts- 6 Posts 6 Post Code – 98/20, Caretaker, Ch. Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College No. of posts- 1 Post 7 Post Code – 99/20, Fee Collector/ Sub Inspector/ Auction Recorder, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board No. of posts- 131 Posts 8 Post Code – 100/20, Junior Stenographer, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board No. of posts- 16 Posts 9 Post Code – 101/20, Assistant Bacteriologist, Delhi Jal Board No. of posts- 7 Posts 10 Post Code – 102/20, Technical Assistant (Beauty culture), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 1 Post 11 Post Code – 103/20, Technical Assistant (Architecture), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 3 Posts 12 Post Code – 104/20, Technical Assistant (Information Technology Enabled Service & Management), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 4 Posts 13 Post Code – 105/20, Technical Assistant (Garment Fabrication Technology, Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 2 Posts 14 Post Code – 106/20, Technical Assistant (Commercial Art), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 1 Post 15 Post Code – 107/20, Technical Assistant (Digital Electronics), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 3 Posts 16 Post Code – 108/20, Technical Assistant (Mechanical), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 14 Posts 17 Post Code – 109/20, Technical Assistant (Medical Lab. Technology), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 4 Posts 18 Post Code – 110/20, Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice ) English, Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 2 Posts 19 Post Code – 111/20, Technical Assistant (Electrical), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 12 Posts 20 Post Code – 112/20, Technical Assistant (Electronics & communication), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 10 Posts 21 Post Code – 113/20, Technical Assistant (Pharmacy), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 4 Posts 22 Post Code – 114/20, Technical Assistant (Library Science), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 1 Post 23 Post Code – 115/20, Technical Assistant (Computer), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 28 Posts 24 Post Code – 116/20, Technical Assistant (Fashion Design), Department of Training & Technical Education No. of posts- 2 Posts



Eligibility criteria for applying to the following posts are as follows.

Junior Stenographer (English) – 12th Pass from a recognized Board or University. Shorthand Speed 100 w.p.m. Typing Speed 40 w.p.m Junior Assistant – 12th Pass from a recognized Board. Proficiency in typewriting with a minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English OR 30 w.p.m. in Hindi. The time allowed is 10 minutes. Skill Test shall only be conducted on computers. Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier – B.Com. Computer Literate, preferably Tally/Finance Package & be conversant with the latest Finance and Accounting Management Software. Store Keeper – Graduate in any discipline. Caretaker – Graduate in any discipline. OR Diploma from a recognized Institute/ Board/ University with two years of relevant experience Fee Collector/ Sub Inspector/ Auction Recorder – 12th Class Pass or equivalent qualification Junior Stenographer – 10th passed or equivalent and Speed of 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 40 w.p.m. typing in English or 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 25 w.p.m. typing in Hindi. Assistant Bacteriologist – Master’s Degree in Biochemistry/Micro Biology/ Bacteriology/ BioTechnology/ Zoology OR Degree in Science with Chemistry/Bio-Chemistry/ Biology/Micro Biology/Bacteriology/Bio-Technology of a recognized University/ Institute; and (ii) Two years experience in Bacteriological examination of Water Technical Assistant – 10th passed or equivalent and Diploma minimum of 2 years of regular duration in the relevant trade awarded by the State Board of Technical Education/ recognized University or equivalent.

Interested candidates can visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in of DSSSB to gather information mode of examination.

FAQs:-

Question: What is the last date of application?

Answer: The last date of applying is 27 February 2020.

Question: What are the application fees?

Answer: The application fee is Rs. 100 per candidate. Women, SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying fees.

Question: Do women belonging to General category have to pay the application fees?

Answer: No. women from all categories are exempted from application fee.

Question: When will the application process start?

Answer: The application procedure will begin on January 28, 2020.

