LPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 73 Vacancies of Graduate Apprentice Posts on lpsc.gov.in

LPSC Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre inviting applications for the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice Posts. Qualified candidates can apply for the vacant position through a walk-in for the interview on 22 December 2019.

Important Date

Particulars Dates Last Date of Application – 22 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

The vacancy details for the same are as follows-

Total Posts – 73

Mechanical – 40post

Electrical – 7post

Electronics – 8post

Chemical – 1post

Computer Science – 5post

Civil – 4post

Instrumentation – 2post

Library Science – 6post

Age Limit:

The candidate should hold age group 35 Years respectively. For more information regarding the age-relaxation candidates shall check detailed in the notification.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.lpsc.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should hold a Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Computer Science, Instrumentation, Electronics, First Class Engineering Degree (4 or 3Year duration) awarded by an Indian University in the respective field with not less than 65% marks/6.84 CGPA respectively. Additionally, Library Science: Bachelor’s Degree plus a First Class BLI. Sc with not less than 60%marks. For more details regarding the aggregate score and academic qualification, the candidate shall check the official notification.

PayScale-

The pay scale of the candidate shall be paid Rs Rs.9,000/-p.m. For further details regarding allowances, candidates shall check the notification.

Selection Criteria-

The selection of apprentices against the 2019-2020 vacant training positions will be made stringently based on the position subject to the availability of vacant posts. Selection is based on marks with due weightage to reservation categories.

How to Apply?

The Qualified candidates may attend walk-in-interview on the address mentioned in the notification.

Address:

St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on 22 December 2019 (Sunday) from 9 AM to 5 PM.

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

