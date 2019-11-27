SSC JE 2018 Paper 2 General Instructions for Written Examination, Check here Exam Pattern

Staff Selection Commission is a statutory body functioning under the Government of India. It is responsible for the selection of suitable candidates for various vacancies available with different ministries, departments and organisations functioning under the central government. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts various recruitment drives for selecting the candidates.

SSC JE Exam is one of the most sought after entrance exams for which numerous candidates apply every year. The application forms for SSC JE 2018 exam were available for online filling from 1st February 2019 to 25th February 2019. Thereafter, the SSC JE 2018 exam Paper 1, which was a Computer Based Test, was organised from 23rd September 2019 to 27th September 2019. Now, those candidates who have qualified the SSC JE 2018 exam Paper 1 must start their preparations for SSC JE 2018 exam Paper 2.

SSC JE 2018 exam Paper 2 will be conducted on 29th December 2019 across various locations in the country. This will be a descriptive examination to be attempted in the written mode. As only a few days are left for the exam to be organised by SSC, candidates must start their preparations.

One of the essential aspects of preparation for SSC JE 2018 exam Paper 2 is to have a thorough understanding of the exam pattern and general guidelines to be followed. By getting hold of the exam pattern and guidelines, candidates will be better equipped to score higher marks in the SSC JE 2018 exam Paper 2.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC JE Recruitment | Exam Date, Admit Card, Result

SSC JE 2018 Exam Paper 2 : General Instructions

Here are some important guidelines for the SSC JE 2018 exam Paper 2 written examination that candidates must follow: –

SSC JE 2018 exam Paper 2 is an offline exam which will be held in a written mode.

Questions must be answered in a descriptive format.

There is no provision of negative marking as the candidates will be judged on writing skills.

The total duration of the exam is 2 hours, and the total marks will be 300.

The question paper will be divided into three sections. Candidates must attempt the relevant section as per their chosen specialisation.

No electric gadgets are permitted other than those mentioned in the notice.

Candidates must write their answers only in Hindi or English. Answers written party in Hindi or Partly in English will not be evaluated.

Only metric systems of weights and measures should be used while answering the questions.

SSC JE 2018 Paper 2 General Instructions for Written Examination, Check here Exam Pattern was last modified:

Read More