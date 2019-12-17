Bennett University B. Tech 2020 Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in, Check for More Details here

Bennett University B. Tech 2020 – 2021 Admissions Process

This B. Tech program offered by the university is highly committed in developing engineers who are both research-oriented and global and is offered under School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. The main focus of this program is on applied learning, which is instrumental in understanding future technologies and also on developing a mindset that is purely entrepreneurial.

Bennett University in Greater Noida, that was established by Times of India Group in the year 2016, offers five stream B. Tech programs that are as follows:

Computer Science Engineering

Electronics and Communications Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Engineering in Physics and Bio-Technology

What sets SEAS apart from other universities is its academic collaborations with some of the top league universities that includes Florida International university, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Nebraska and also Omaha and University of South Florida. Based on the institution, selected students are given opportunities to collaborate on internships and even pursue their Masters. There are also opportunities for joint research projects between the institutions that are partnered up.

The B. Tech Computer Science Engineering program offers specializations on technologies that are emerging like Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Blockchain, Gaming and Virtual Reality, Data Science and Robotics and Animation.

The University offers admission scholarships on first come first serve basis of merit, which is a 100% off of tuition fees. The scholarships are given out, taking into consideration of the best of scores in the Board exam or the JEE Mains %. For the admissions of the year 2019-2020, more than 100 students were given out scholarships based on merit, which made up 63% of B. Tech admissions in the university. Another uniquely beneficial structure of this scholarship program is that it can continue for the full duration of the program, granted the student meets the academic criteria that is laid down by the university every year. For more information regarding their admission process, visit their official website.

Read More