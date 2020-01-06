HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2020 not yet Released on hssc.gov.in; Beware of Fake Websites

HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2020

The admit card for HSSC Gram Sachiv 2020 is not yet released on the official website. Candidates can download the HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2020 once released on the official website of HSSC.

HSSC Gram Sachiv written exam is scheduled to be held on 12th January 2020. The exam will be held across the state in various exam centres. Officially, the commission has not announced any admit card related updates till date.

Candidates waiting for HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2019-20 must be aware that many fake websites are claiming that the admit card is being released and can be downloaded from the official website but that’s not true.

The official web page to get more details on the HSSC Gram Sachiv 2020 exam and download the admit card is www.hssc.gov.in .

Steps to download the HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official web site of HSSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2020” link on the home- page.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the HSSC Gram Sachiv 2020 admit card for future reference.

This recruitment exam is being occured by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission to fill the 697 post of Village Secretary under Development & Panchayat Department Haryana.

Education qualification required for this post is Graduation from any recognized university or its equivalent with Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects have applied for the recruitment drive.

The HSSC 2020 admit card is one of the most mandatory documents to be carried to the exam and must be carried with a photo proof for the verification purpose. The written exam will carry 90 marks whereas 10 marks will be for Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience.

Keep visiting the HSSC website for more updates and information on the Gram Sachiv Exam.

