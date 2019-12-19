HSSC Clerk Result 2019 Announced: Download PDF and Check Shortlisted Candidates List

Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC announces an HSSC Clerk 2019 examination

The notification has been passed by Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC releasing the results for the HSSC Clerk 2019 examination. The official website – hssc.gov.in though it has been momentarily unavailable at the time which will soon be made available again.

The written examination was carried across the state on September 21, 22 and 23, 2019. The exams were carried on September 21, 2019, in the evening session at 4:30 pm to 6: 00 pm. Followed by on September 22, in both, morning as well as evening sessions.

In the morning session the exams were conducted from 10:30 am to 12 noon and in the evening session exam was from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. And on the next day i.e. 23 September 2019, the exam was carried from morning around 10:30 to 12 noon and in evening sessions from 4:30 pm to 6 pm respectively.

And the pdf includes the list of roll numbers for the candidates who have passed the examination the candidates whose number is not listed in the document shall automatically conclude that their name has not been shortlisted for the subsequent round of document verification.

Steps to verify the names of candidates who have been shortlisted-

To verify the results, search the pdf on the official website of the page. Once you find it open the document click on search and search the respective roll number. Also, scroll down as the roll numbers as they are listed in ascending order for ease of candidate.

Also, note that the notice also states that ‘the candidates carrying following Roll Nos. have been called for Inspection of Documents conditionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per notification and service rules.’

This acts as a part of making sure that the shared information in their application is true or not. We wish best wishes to selected candidates.

