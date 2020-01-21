HPTET Results 2019 Declared at hpbose.org, Check How to Download

HPTET or Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is one of those competitive exams that one has to appear if he or she wishes to be a teacher in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The conducting body of this exam is HPBOSE, i.e. Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The validity of the HPTET certificate is till 7 years, and the eligibility criteria differ from subject to subject and level to level.

The exams were conducted on 10, 12, 17 and 24th November of 2019, the results of which got released 20th January 2020.

The candidates who appeared for these exams can now their results on the official website, i.e. hpbose.org. One has to just go to the website, open the tab and enter their roll number to review their results.

This test is a means to determine the eligibility of trained graduate teachers in arts, medical, non-medical, Shastri, LT, JBT, Punjabi, Urdu and a lot of other subjects.

HPTET 2019: Eligibility criteria and important information

The candidates appearing for HPTET exams need to score marks up to 60% in the open category and 50% for the reserved category in order to qualify or pass in the exam.

Once the candidates clear the exams, the board authorities issue an eligibility certificate on the basis of which they are appointed as teachers in the schools affiliated by HPBOSE.

No upper age limit has been mentioned by the authorities to appear for the exams.

5% of relaxation is given on the minimum score for the reserved category candidates in this exam.

HPTET 2019: Highlights of Results

There were in all 57248 candidates who applied or enrolled for the exams. Out of which 52,542 candidates appeared for the exams, and only 14,053 candidates were those who cleared or qualified the HPTET exams.

The best pass or qualification percentage is found in Urdu where 81.40% of candidates qualified for the exams. To be precise, 43 candidates appeared, put of which a good number of 35 candidates cleared the exam.

95% of passing or qualifying percentage is found to be with candidates who belong to the language category.

It is also found that the maximum number of candidates appeared for trained graduate teachers in Arts.

FAQs:

Question: When did the exam results for HPTET for the year 2019 got declared?

Answer: The exam results for HPTET for the year 2019 got declared on 20th January 2020.

Question: When were the HPTET 2019 exams were conducted?

Answer: The HPTET exams for the year 2019 were conducted on 10th, 12th, 17th and 24th of November 2019.

Question: What is the passing marks for HPTET 2019 exams for candidates in the reserved category?

Answer: The reserved category candidates require a minimum of 50% marks to pass the HPTET exams 2019.

