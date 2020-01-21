FMGE Results 2019-20 for December Session Announced at natboard.edu.in, Check How to Download

FMGE or Foreign Medical Graduate Examination is one of the prestigious examinations which usually take place in the second week of July or December every year. The FMGE is conducted by NBE or National Board of Examination.

It was first established in 1975 by the government of India and it’s an autonomous body that is being run by the ministry of health and family welfare. FMGE is a kind of screening test that pulls out the best medical professionals.

This exam basically gives permission by granting a licence to the ones who have graduated from foreign medical colleges. This licence allows foreign graduates to practice medicine in India.

As per research, it is found that 14% of foreign medical graduates who appeared for the exams could qualify it and practice medicine in India in the last five years.

The results of FMGE exams for the year 2019 which was held in December got declared on 20th of January 2020. Candidates who appeared for this exam could now review their results on the official website of NBE. natboard.edu.in is the official website where NBE has declared FMGE results.

FMGE December 2019: result highlights

The results for FMGE December 2019 got released on 20th January 2020, and the candidates who appeared for it will be able to download their individual scorecard by 23rd January 2020 from the official website natboard.edu.in.

As per the National Board of Examination NBE authority, each and every question was reviewed by the faculty members of the concerned speciality in order to check the corrections of questions as well as answers along with the important keywords.

One statement made by the faculty members says that in all 2 questions were technically wrong in the question paper for December 2019 examination.

NBE’s take on these questions was to award full marks to the students who appeared for December 2019 exams, irrespective of the fact that whether they attempted those question or not.

Total marks on the question paper are 300, and 300 questions are asked. The students appearing for the exams have to secure a least of 150 marks in order to qualify or pass the exams.

In all 13,364 candidates appeared for the FMGE screening test in December 2019.

FMGE: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate has to be an Indian citizen and must possess primary medical qualification which has to be confirmed by the Indian Embassy.

They have to submit all the necessary documents along with proofs before 31st November, and no delay is allowed.

Candidates who are medical graduates from New Zealand, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the United States of America would not require to appear for the exams as they are already recognized as medical practitioners of the country.

FAQS:

Question: When the results for FMGE December 2019 got declared?

Answer: Results for FMGE December 2019 got declared on 20th January 2019.

Question: Do medical graduates from Russia have to appear for FMGE?

Answer: Yes, medical graduates from Russia would require to qualify FMGE in order to practice in India.

