HPTET Answer Key 2019 Released on hpbose.org; Steps to Download here

HPTET Answer Key 2019

The answer keys of HPTET 2019 has been released by the HP Board of School Education. Candidates appeared in the HPTET 2019 exam can download their answer key from the official website of HPTET.

The HPTET 2019 examination was held on November 10 to 24, 2019. Candidates can download the official answer keys of TET (GT, JBT, Shastri, Language Teacher), TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical or non-medical) posts from the official website given below in this article.

As the answer keys are officially released, results are expected anytime soon. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for the result of HPTET 2019.

The official link to get more details on the exam and to download the HPTET Answer Key 2019 is www.hpbose.org .

Steps to download HPTET Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of HPTET as mentioned above.

Click on the notification link available on the home page.

Select the post you applied for on the displayed page.

Download the pdf available on it.

Save and download the pdf for future reference.

The direct web link to download the answer key notification is here, notification link.

Direct Download Links:

Below are the direct download links of answer keys subject wise.

HP TET 2019 was held by the Himachal Pradesh Board of teacher Education from November 10 to 24, 2019.

The answer keys of TET Urdu and TET Punjabi were released on January 8, 2020, while TET Medical, DEI ET, TET Arts, Medical and non-medical etc were released on January 6, 2020. Keep visiting the website for the upcoming results.

Also read, HP TET Answer Key 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="HP TET NOV-2019 RESULT HP TET RESULT HP TET NOV-2019 Result hpbose.org" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O6Ygy5QPrl4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More