How to Prepare for SNAP 2021/22 | Syllabus, Exam pattern & Study Plan by Ronak Shah

Whether you are a B.com / BBA / BA / Engineering student or from diverse streams like Law, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Medical Science, etc, Master of Business Administration (MBA) helps you in faster Career growth. In fact, even if you are an aspiring Entrepreneur, Management Education from a reputed B-school will definitely help you in shaping your personality and building a right Perspective.

When we talk about of Good B-schools in India, Symbiosis International University (SIU) and the affiliated colleges like SIBM, SCMHRD, SIIB, and 13 more colleges of SIU are bound to be in the consideration list of the MBA aspirants.Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is the exam conducted by SIU for the admission to 16 prestigious college under it. Yes, SNAP is a single gateway to get in to any of the 16 MBA colleges of Symbiosis.

So, let’s understand everything about SNAP 2021-22 and how to start the preparations for the same.

SNAP 2021-22 Paper pattern& Syllabus

SNAP 2021-22 will be a 60 minutes exam consisting of 60 questions, divided in 3 sections:

1] General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability – 15 Questions

2] Analytical & Logical Reasoning – 25 Questions

3] Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency- 15 Questions

(FREE Video Links for all the Quant and LR-DI topics are provided in this article)

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section consists of the Questions Based on Passages, Grammar, Vocabulary, and few other topics. Regular reading with coverage of diverse topics helps in mastering this section.

Logical reasoning and Data Interpretation is definitely the most important section, as there are Maximum number of questions in this section. Quick thinking ability and lots of practice of the Logical reasoning questions is the only key to ace this section. Following are some of the important topics for SNAP 2021-22 Logical reasoning section:

# Coding Decoding and Series

# Family Tree / Blood relation & Direction sense

# Syllogism and Venn Diagram

# Arrangement, Ordering and Ranking

# Cubes and Dices

# Analogies and critical Reasoning

$ Visual / Abstract Reasoning

# Games & Puzzles

One really needs to practice right set of questions to gain the necessary confidence to score well in this section. You can definitely check some of my free videos (Link provided below) to start the preparations for this section.

FREE Logical Reasoning Sessions (Download Unacademy App and Unlock it with Code SHAH 10 to watch this free sessions. It is a very simple process and hardly take 60 seconds)

Session 1 –

https://unacademy.com/class/snap-cmat-tissnet-2021-22-preparations-lr-session-1/IWJZ5XJN

Session 2–

https://unacademy.com/class/snap-cmat-tissnet-2021-22-preparations-lr-session-2/SHT4Z6ZQ

Session 3–

https://unacademy.com/class/snap-cmat-tissnet-2021-22-preparations-lr-session-3/AZKU6WN7

Session 4–

https://unacademy.com/class/snap-cmat-tissnet-2021-22-preparations-di-session-1/48N06L34

Quantitative Ability section of SNAP 2021-22 will be mainly based on the concepts studied till class 10th. Revisiting all the concepts, Remembering important formula and practicing about 30-40 questions of each topic will really be helpful in scoring well in this section. The important Areas of Quantitative ability are listed Below:

# Number Systems, Divisibility, remainders, factorials

# Algebra (Linear and Quadratic Equations and Inequality)

# Arithmetic

# Geometry

# Modern maths

If you are a Non-engineer or a Non-Mathematics background student, you can start your preparation by mastering the Basics of Maths concepts (Please check the following link for the FREE YouTube videos on basics of Maths which covers all the topics)

Link for Basics of Maths:

After completing the above videos, you can start with the Topics as listed above. Once again, I have created a Playlist of Free QA Videos (on YouTube, under the name SNAP/CMAT/TISSNET Prep series). Access all of them using the following link:

Link for FREE Quantitative Ability (QA) Videos on YouTube:

If you like my videos, don’t forget to share it with your friends and also join my TELEGRAM Channel using the link provided below:

https://t.me/Unacademy_RonakShah

Ronak Shah

Ronak Shah is the Founder of Proton Training Solutions, Pune, and also an acclaimed Educator for Quantitative Aptitude, Logical reasoning and data Interpretations Subjects, on Unacademy CAT Channel on YouTube. Ronak Sir has more than 13 years of Training experience for exams like CAT IPMAT XAT SNAP CMAT and other MBA and BBA entrances. Sir has trained more than 20,000 students in this period through Online and Offline Sessions. Ronak shah has also appeared for CAT many times and scored 99 percentile in Quant section.

