How to Improve on Quantitative Aptitude in 15 Days? | Tips for Non-Engineers by Ronak Shah

If you are a Non-Engineer or a Non-Mathematics Background student, or someone who lacks in Quant Skills, here are some Important Tips along with some FREE VIDEOS (Links Provided below) that you can watch to overcome the “Maths-Weakness”.

Whether you are preparing for CAT, XAT, NMAT, SNAP or any other MBA /IPM/BBA/Competitive Exam, you need to improve your command of quantitative aptitude concepts. Most of these exams have 25% to 33% of questions directly based on mathematics, and another 15-20% questions (like Series, Coding, Data Interpretations, etc), which, indirectly, require a good hold on Quantitative Aptitude.

What Does Being Good at Quants Mean?

1] Complete Clarity of Basics of Maths Concepts (For example, can you calculate 4^1.5?)

2] Fast and accurate Calculations (Are you able to calculate 4.166 % of 600 accurately, in 2-3 seconds?)

3] Ability to apply the concepts learned in problems (For example, what concept will apply for HCF or LCM – when you want to tile a rectangular floor with Maxi. Size tiles?)

After training thousands of students for CAT, IPMAT and other Entrance exams over the period, I figured out why students are not performing well in Quantitative Aptitude and the solutions to overcome this challenge.

The prime reason for most of the students giving up in the Quants section is the lack of the right inputs at the beginning of the preparations. So, suppose you plan to start your preparations from now or already started your preparations but still lacking in the mathematics section. In that case, you must begin to/re-start your practices by watching the following 20 videos on Basics of Maths on YouTube, which is completely FREE for everyone.

Link for Basics of Maths Videos: Click Here To View

Now, let’s talk about how to make maximum out of these videos and proceed forward. Watch each video, pause the video whenever I ask a question and try to answer it before watching the solution. After completing every video, practice at least 20-25 questions on that topic from the R S Agrawal book, which has a good collection of Basic Aptitude questions. You can also access more videos and the lecture notes for the above videos from here: Tinyurl.com/Ronak-Sir (Completely Free for all).

Once you have completed the Basics of Maths Series, then you can start with the other topics like:

Number System Arithmetic Algebra Geometry Modern Maths

After completing a particular topic from each of the above areas, practice at least 20 questions from any popular book on Quantitative Aptitude for CAT / IPMAT. While practising questions, do not jump to LOD 3 (Level of Difficulty 3) questions. Instead, focus more on solving questions of Level of Difficulty 1 and 2.

Remember – In the initial phase of your preparations, how much time you take to solve each question is not essential. But how accurately you solve that question is more important. So, do not worry much about the time part. Once you have completed all the areas as mentioned above, in the second lap of your preparations, you will automatically see the reduction in time taken per question, as you would be able to see the question in totality (i.e. approaching the question with understanding to all the concepts of Quantitative Aptitude). I am sure that this approach will be helpful to you in improving your performance in the quant section of the exam you are targeting. Do not forget to share your feedback in the comments section below each video.

Ronak Shah

Ronak Shah is the Founder of Proton Training Solutions, Pune, an acclaimed Educator for Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretations subjects on the Unacademy CAT Channel on YouTube. Ronak Sir has more than 13 years of training experience for exams like CAT IPMAT XAT SNAP CMAT and other MBA and BBA entrances. Sir has trained more than 20,000 students in this period through Online and Offline Sessions. Ronak shah has also appeared for CAT many times and scored 99 percentile in the Quant section.

To get tips & guidance on CAT preparation 2021, Join: CAT Exam 2020-21 Preparation, Exam Dates, Results & Discussion – PaGaLGuY

Read More