Crack Your Way into the Best B-schools with NMAT by GMAC™

NMAT 2021 or NMIMS Aptitude Test 2021 is a national level aptitude test that provides a user-friendly interface to the students to assess their skills holistically. The students can opt to appear for an exam in the examination center or appear for the exam from the comfort of their home, through online mode. The test is designed in a way that it assesses candidates by generating questions randomly from a pool of questions. The design of the system is such that there is a nuanced approach to administer the questions of equal difficulty level to students. The exam would focus on testing three major skills among the candidates- Language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning.

The eligibility criteria for NMAT is:

– Students having completed their graduation under the pattern 10+2+3 or a four-year study pattern.

– Minimum 50% aggregate in the final exam.

– Candidates awaiting their final year result can also apply for NMAT 2021.

Important Dates* for NMAT 2021:

(*May change based on COVID-19 status and government directives)

NMAT 2021 registrations- (Dates will be mentioned when official)

NMAT Scheduling Start Date: 3rd August 2021

NMAT Scheduling End Date: 17th November 2021

Exam Delivery Start Date: 14th October 2021

Exam Delivery End Date: 27th December 2021

A lot many B-Schools nationally and internationally accept the NMAT score. Some of the examples are ICFAI School of Business, Xavier University, K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management, and many more.

Among this wide pool, Athena School of Management and its holistic PGPM program paves a way for the most lucrative career choice for Management students. Accepting NMAT scores, the aim of this two-year PGPM program is to hone the individuals in a way that they become future industry leaders. The carefully crafted curriculum at Athena is dynamic in its very essence. Located in the bustling mega-metropolis of Mumbai, Athena also boasts an exceptional state-of-the-art infrastructure. Additionally, exposure to the industry through field visits, corporate sessions, and comprehensive internships facilitate a nuanced approach to get a stronghold of the field. Aside from this, Athena has international partnerships with renowned academic spaces like Babson College, McGill University, Warsaw School of Economics, State University of New York, Liverpool John Moores University among many others. Athena School of Management has also formed cohesive collaborations with industry leaders like Forage, Coursera, Highered, EdX, among many others.

Athena offers an integrated PGPM course that assimilates all the contemporary industry demands to hone the future luminaries of the industry. Following the Socrates Model of Teaching, 20% of the session is taught by the faculty and the rest 80% of the session are interactive in the approach that forms an informative dialogue in the classroom space. It is a two-year full-time program. The program also boasts of remarkable placements in the reputed MNCs and corporate houses. The faculty on board are renowned leaders from industry and academia. Athena also follows an immersive approach to education, thereby giving an opportunity to students to have an experience of international immersion at renowned universities. Internships form a major part of Athena’s curriculum and it is noteworthy that most of the students undertake international internships in countries like the UK, the USA, and Europe.

Among all this, LM Thapar School of Management offers a two year full time MBA program with specializations like Education Management and Leadership, Energy and Sustainability and many more.

Another comprehensive option is the Master’s Union School of Business. Offering numerous concentrations which are well suited according to the demands of the industry, the integrated space of Master’s Union School of Business surely proves to be a thriving hub of budding industry leaders.

NMAT conducted by GMAC ensures a holistic evaluation of candidates and rightfully assesses them in all the parameters that are required to excel in a B-school. The individuals who crack NMAT and find themselves associated with the colleges that accept NMAT scores, surely turn out to be the future luminaries of the corporate.

