How to get a scholarship for an Online International MBA and complete the degree in 4.5 lakhs ₹

LeapVault – An international representative of Arden University, UK is here to assist you and provide you with the scholarship benefits. It is a one-time chance up for grab, where you can pursue your online international MBA in 4.5 lakhs rupees from the UK university.

Arden University, UK offers a stellar online international MBA program.

Here are some of its key highlights:

Facilitating the best MBA program, the initiative is directly aided by the Arden University, London, UK and is not associated with any Indian university.

The course is completely online and can be pursued by students from India, from the comforts of their home.

This is the right course for students to get benefits of an international degree while not compromising the status of their employment.

It is also a stellar opportunity for students to earn a master’s degree at an affordable cost of Rs. 4.5 lakhs.

One gets an easy way to get an admission in a UK based university through this initiative setup by LeapVault. Arden University is recognized by the government of the United Kingdom.

Students have the option to learn at their own pace, with a minimum duration of 1 year, students can however take more time if needed.

Learners get 24/7 access to the resources offered.

The students become a part of a healthy global community consisting of 16,000 students from 180 countries and can get expert guidance from the reputed scholars.

Students do not have to incur any extra cost, no need to travel or to apply for a visa.

You will get the opportunity to choose from 30 different options of master’s program like, MBA Data Analytics, MBA Finance, MBA Top Up, MSc Business Transformation, MSc Strategic Digital Marketing, MSc Engineering Management amongst others.

Considering all these advantages of pursuing an international degree, LeapVault has come up with an excellent opportunity for students to pursue international masters in an affordable price range. In totality, the program is a lucrative choice for students looking to pursue an international MBA degree without giving up their jobs and considering the affordability of the same.

