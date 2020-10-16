Refine your career path with SPJIMR’s GMP

Why should one consider doing an MBA abroad?

People pursue graduation in management for two reasons – one, to learn the nuances of running a company and second to seek employment. For those seeking employment, the primary reason is for placement in a big corporation. Some others pursue an MBA to build a network of people who matter.

Studying an MBA abroad:

gives exposure to learning business management principles and practices from a global perspective

opportunity to learn from visiting faculty who represent big corporations and impart wisdom from a global perspective

attracts the best of employers worldwide

helps build a network of the future who-is-who from a panorama of the corporate world

What is SPJIMR’s Global Management Programme (GMP)?

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research commenced in 1981 when the then British Prime Minister, the late Hon. Margaret Thatcher inaugurated it.

SPJIMR first offered its Global Management Programme in 2009 (ertswhile Post Graduate Certificate in International Management).

SPJIMR’s GMP is offered in partnership with the best global business Schools. SPJIMR has been built on collaborating with multinational faculty and alumni, that is the crux of globalization.

SPJIMR’s Ranking 2020

With an AACSB accreditation, SPJIMR has been consistently ranked among the top five management institutions in India. It features in the top 200 in the QS Global MBA rankings for the second successive year.

SPJIMR enters The Financial Times Global Rankings (FT rankings) which is considered the gold standard of global B-school rankings. SPJIMR has been ranked at 36th position.

Five Indian institutes make it to the coveted list of the world’s best Master in Management programs. They are:

IIM Ahmedabad: 20th

IIM Calcutta: 21st

SPJIMR and IIM Bangalore: Tied at 36th

About GMP

In order to provide a synthesis of eastern ethos and western efficiency, SPJIMR provides a diversified learning experience through its GMP. The programme collaborates with top FT-ranked reputed European and US B-Schools to offer a learning experience and a value proposition in line with your long-term global career aspirations. GMP partners with 3 B-Schools in Europe and 3 in the US. The programme provides exposure to general management courses, with a focus on electives to prepare participants for specializations at partner schools.

The GMP track of 6 months is considered as a semester completed at SPJIMR, before students embark into the next semesters with the partner schools. The GMP certificate is awarded upon completion of the programme, independent of the Degree (MBA or MS) by the partner schools.

Parallel to none in terms of pedagogy, curriculum, non-classroom learning and alumni engagement, GMP provides a unique financial value proposition, dual alumni status and global internships and career opportunities.

Who are the partners of SPJIMR’s GMP?

SPJIMR collaborates with:

In January intake

Brandeis International Business School of Brandeis University, Boston

Robert H Smith School of Business, University of Maryland, College Park

The School of Business, Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey

EBS Business School, EBS Universität, Oestrich-Winkel, Germany

In June intake

Brandeis International Business School of Brandeis University, Boston

IESEG School of Management, Université Catholique de Lile, Lile/Paris

EBS BusIness School, EBS Universität, Oestrich-Winkel, Germany

Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Amsterdam/Breukelen

What are the benefits of SPJIMR’s GMP?

GMP certificate from SPJIMR + MBA/MS certificate in management from FT-ranked US/Europe B-Schools partner school, upon graduation

Upto 100%, merit-based scholarships available

Facilitation of loans from nationalized banks

High ROI through and affordable tuition fees

STEM-designated programmes offering 3-year OPT

Dual alumni status

Internship and career support from US/Europe partner schools

Regular career counselling by established alumni in US and Europe

Exposure to a multi-cultural learning and work environment

Who can enroll for SPJIMR’s GMP?

The eligibility criteria is as follows:

A Graduation degree in any stream

GMAT (min 550) or GRE (min 300) or CAT or XAT min 80 percentile

You can submit your GMAT score through GMAC (code is 6DQ-MJ-52)

Amongst US schools, UMD Smith School of Business requires language proficiency: Minimum IELTS score of 7 or, Minimum TOEFL score of 100

If you do not have a GRE/GMAT/CAT/XAT/IELTS/TOEFL score, you can still complete the GMP application form and apply as a deferred candidate. The scores can be submitted by 30th November 2020

Both freshers and candidates with work experience are eligible to apply

SPJIMR selects students who have consistently high academic marks or grades.

JANUARY 2021 ADMISSIONS

GMP is offered in two cohorts – January and June every year. The January batches focus primarily on the US partner schools. The June batches focus primarily on European partner schools.

­Duration of GMP at SPJIMR, Mumbai is 6 months ­

The total tuition fees for GMP is Rs.6,50,000 + GST for the year 2021 ­

US programmes are STEM-designated ­

Brandeis provides merit-based scholarships to the extent of 100 percent

Specializations Offered International Business School, Brandeis University Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland School of Business, Stevens Institute of Technology School of Business, EBS Universität MBA MS MS MBA MS MBA MS Data Analytics [STEM] Finance [STEM] Marketing [Non STEM] Real Estate [Non STEM] Strategy & Innovation [Non STEM] Finance Specialization (MSF-STEM) in – Corporate Finance & Valuation Asset Management Risk Management Fintech Quantitative Finance Global Supply Chain Management Analytics Information Systems Financial Engineering Business Intelligence & Analytics Financial Analytics General Management Automotive Finance General Management Business Analytics – MSBA (STEM) International Economics & Finance -MAIEF [STEM]

Programme Architecture

The pedagogies driving GMP architecture can be presented as follows:

Inclusion of subjects that makes a full-time SPJIMR programme

Inclusion of subjects that are fundamental to Management education

Inclusion of subjects that build a foundation to take on further semesters at partner schools

Inclusion of subjects that are required by the partner schools towards completion of one semester at SPJIMR

The curriculum focuses on General Management and the specialisations in management disciplines, cross-cultural communications, negotiations, and international business leadership and strategy. The curriculum has a global flavor.

The programme has three phases –

Foundation : covers Science of Spirituality, Learning to Learn, Business Communication, Personal Growth Lab etc.

Term I: covers Global Macroeconomics, Business Research Methods, Marketing Management, Management Accounting etc.

Term II: covers Business Analytics, Project management , Supply chain management,Digital Marketing,Capital Markets etc.

The three phases come with classroom and non-classroom sessions and simulated sessions to expose the students to various levels of learning.

The student earns between 0.5 to 2.0 credits in each course (consisting of sixteen to eighteen seventy-minute sessions). The course runs through pre and post reading, assignments, group activities, tests, and quizzes. The course evaluation is a multi-pronged process consisting of tests, presentations, assignments, etc.

SPJIMR briefs the student in advance about the course guidelines and principles. SPJIMR supports the students in fulfilling the course requirements. SPJIMR transfers the credits the students have merited to partner schools, who award the degree on successful completion of the course in their institute.

Where do our Alumni work

Freddie Mac, Virginia GE Healthcare, Chicago Interpol, Lyon Nike, Amsterdam Mars, Paris Bobcat EMEA, Leipzig AkzoNobel, Amsterdam Havas Health, Kuala Lumpur Amazon, Luxembourg Zooplus AG, Munich ING, Amsterdam Ernst & Young, Manama Procter & Gamble, Offenbach Finturi, The Hague Abbott, Frankfurt Nokia, Munich Siemens, Frankfurt Cognizant, Bengaluru Nissan Automotive, Paris Apple, California IBM Deutschland GmbH, Berlin Trivago, Dusseldorf Adidas, Nuremberg Itron, Ettlingen The World Bank, Washington D.C

and many more…..

GMP has a proven and consistent track record of 100% placement assistance from career cells in the partner schools. The average expected salary after internship varies between $85,000 to $1,20,000 per annum in US and between €45,000 to €65,000 in Europe.

The SPJIMR alumni

SPJIMR boasts of impressive alumni. Just a few from the big list:

Kundan Sharma, an alumni of SPJIMR completed his MBA in Data Analytics from Brandeis International Business School. He is now working as a Business Analyst at Incedo Inc, Boston.

Shivam Choudhary is a successful Quantitative Analytics Professional working at Freddie Mac in Virgina. Prior to this, he had successfully completed Masters in Quantitative Finance from Robert H. Smith School of Business which is a partner institute of SPJIMR.

Varun Varma joined SPJIMR and successfully completed his Masters in Management from European Business School Oestrich – Winkel. He is now working as a Process Engineer in Procter & Gamble, Germany

We can go on with many more names from the cornucopia of success stories of the SPJIMR alumni. But now that you have an idea of the future that awaits students of SPJIMR’s GMP, you only need to follow your dream.

Website: www.spjimr.org/gmp

To apply to SPJIMR’s GMP programme, CLICK HERE.

Contact: 9820866719 / 9820618910

Email: gmp.admissions@spjimr.org

CLICK HERE for a virtual tour

To know more about SPJIMR’s GMP, join [OFFICIAL] SPJIMR’s GMP [Global Management Programme] Admissions January 2021